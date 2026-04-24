Gold, Silver Price Today, April 24: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices extended decline on Friday as a stronger US dollar and rising oil prices weighed on sentiment.Treasury bond yields also edged higher, with the 10-year yield rising by around 3 basis points to 4.32 per cent, further reducing the appeal of safe-haven assets such as gold, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,52,490 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,43,380 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold fell 1% to $4,694.04 an ounce at 4:58 p.m. in New York. Silver slid 2.9% to $75.45 an ounce, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,52,220 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,52,010. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,51,950, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,52,660 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,52,460 and Rs 1,52,340 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,42,930 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,42,520 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,43,640 and Rs 2,43,320 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,43,130 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,42,610.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,220

Delhi: Rs 1,51,950

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,340

Chennai: Rs 1,52,660

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,460

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,010

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,42,930

Delhi: Rs 2,42,520

Bengaluru: Rs 2,43,130

Chennai: Rs 2,43,640

Hyderabad: Rs 2,43,320

Kolkata: Rs 2,42,610

ALSO READ: Crude Pressure On Bullion: Gold To Slip Below Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver To Retreat To Rs 2.2 Lakh? What Analysts Say

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.