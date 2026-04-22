Gold, Silver Price Today, April 22: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices saw a slight uptick in the domestic markets after US President Donald Trump extended ceasefire with Iran. Gold's direction will continue to be influenced by developments in the Middle East tensions and their impact on energy costs and inflation expectations, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,52,020 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,46,050 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,755.58 an ounce at 10:13 a.m. Singapore time. Silver climbed 1.5% to $77.91 an ounce, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,51,750 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,51,550. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,51,420, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,52,190 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,51,990 and Rs 1,51,870 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,45,610 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,45,670 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,46,320 and Rs 2,45,490 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,45,800 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,45,990.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,750

Delhi: Rs 1,51,420

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,870

Chennai: Rs 1,52,190

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,990

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,550

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,45,610

Delhi: Rs 2,45,670

Bengaluru: Rs 2,45,800

Chennai: Rs 2,46,320

Hyderabad: Rs 2,45,490

Kolkata: Rs 2,45,990

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