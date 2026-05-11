Gold, Silver Prices In India After Modi's Plea To Stop Buying Gold: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver rates in India increased on Monday after PM Narendra Modi called for postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy. Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the Middle East conflict, Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.

Gold and silver may remain range-bound for a second consecutive week as investors assess developments in US-Iran peace negotiations and global macroeconomic data, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,53,150 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,62,370 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,697.85 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was down 0.1% to $80.24., as per Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,52,870 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,52,670. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,52,610, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,53,320 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,53,110 and Rs 1,52,990 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,61,900 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,61,440 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,62,660 and Rs 2,62,310 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,62,100 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,61,550.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,870

Delhi: Rs 1,52,610

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,990

Chennai: Rs 1,53,320

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,110

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,670

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,61,900

Delhi: Rs 2,61,440

Bengaluru: Rs 2,62,100

Chennai: Rs 2,62,660

Hyderabad: Rs 2,62,310

Kolkata: Rs 2,61,550

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