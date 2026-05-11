Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 11

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 156% decline at 24,067 as of 7:00 a.m., indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.84% higher.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 1.02% down.

Indian equity benchmarks recorded gains for the second consecutive week. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose 0.7% and 0.54% respectively. On Friday, May 8, benchmarks ended lower, tracking negative global cues. The Nifty 50 closed 0.62% lower at 24,176.15, down 150.50 points, while the Sensex ended 0.66% lower at 77,328.19, down 516.33 points.

US Market Wrap

Futures for the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 9:44 a.m. Tokyo time after US President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal, prolonging the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, reported Bloomberg.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian stocks rose at the open as traders focused on the AI trade despite Middle East tensions even after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to his latest proposal to end the war. MSCI's Asian equities gauge rose 1%, with South Korea jumping as much as 5% to a record. While investors stayed upbeat on tech, weekend developments in the Middle East weighed on broader markets. Japan's Topix rose 0.9%, reported Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: South Korea's Kospi Hits Fresh High As Oil Surge, Iran Tensions Keep Asia Markets On Edge

Commodity Check

Gold fell after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace offer, raising inflation fears as clashes threatened the Strait of Hormuz ceasefire. Bullion traded near $4,698 an ounce, after rising around 2% last week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,697.85 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was down 0.1% to $80.24. Platinum and palladium declined, reported Bloomberg.

Oil surged after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest response to his proposal to end the war in the Middle East, prolonging the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures advanced as much as 4.2% to $105.54 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to above $99, reported Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Oil Rally Resumes With Brent Crude Near $105

Earnings On Monday

Abbott India, Anant Raj, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Corona Remedies, D B Corp, Fractal Analytics, G R Infraprojects, Heritage Foods, Indian Hotels Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, JSW Energy, JTL Industries, Mold‑Tek Packaging, New India Assurance Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paradeep Phosphates, PVR Inox, Rossell Techsys, Satin Creditcare Network, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syrma SGS Technology, UPL.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 11: Nifty Finds Resistance At 24,330-24,350 Zone, Amid Gift Nifty Uptick, US Stock Market Performance

EARNINGS

Hyundai Motor India

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 5.4% at Rs. 18,916 crore versus Rs. 17,940 crore.

EBITDA down 22.4% at Rs. 1,966 crore versus Rs. 2,532 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 14.1%.

Net profit down 22.2% at Rs. 1,256 crore versus Rs. 1,614 crore.

Final dividend declared at Rs. 21 per share.

Urban Company

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 42.6% at Rs. 426 crore versus Rs. 298 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 114 crore versus loss of Rs. 9.9 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 161 crore versus loss of Rs. 2.8 crore.

JSW Infrastructure

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.6% at Rs. 1,522 crore versus Rs. 1,283 crore.

EBITDA up 20% at Rs. 769 crore versus Rs. 641 crore.

EBITDA margin at 50.5% versus 50%.

Net profit down 17.9% at Rs. 418 crore versus Rs. 509 crore.

Swiggy

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 44.7% at Rs. 6,383 crore versus Rs. 4,410 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 697 crore versus loss of Rs. 962 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 800 crore versus loss of Rs. 1,081 crore.

Losses were higher than Street estimates.

Bank of Baroda

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 9% at Rs. 12,494 crore versus Rs. 11,494 crore (YoY).

Operating profit up 11.5% at Rs. 9,069 crore versus Rs. 8,132 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 11.3% at Rs. 5,616 crore versus Rs. 5,048 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.89% versus 2.04% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.45% versus 0.57% (QoQ).

Dividend declared at Rs. 8.5 per share for FY26.

Tata Consumer Products

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.9% at Rs. 5,434 crore versus Rs. 4,608 crore.

EBITDA up 27.6% at Rs. 792 crore versus Rs. 621 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.6% versus 13.5%.

Net profit up 21.4% at Rs. 419 crore versus Rs. 345 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 10 per share.

Earnings beat Street estimates.

ABB India

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% at Rs. 3,184 crore versus Rs. 3,010 crore.

EBITDA down 27% at Rs. 408 crore versus Rs. 560 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 18.6%.

Net profit at Rs. 1,784 crore versus Rs. 475 crore.

Profit beat estimates, while EBITDA and margins missed.

Bank of India

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 11% at Rs. 6,730 crore versus Rs. 6,063 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 14.8% at Rs. 3,016 crore versus Rs. 2,626 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.98% versus 2.26% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 1.01% versus 0.96% (QoQ).

Dividend declared at Rs. 4.65 per share.

ArisInfra Solutions

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 55.3% at Rs. 343.4 crore versus Rs. 221 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 30.5 crore versus Rs. 10 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.9% versus 4.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 19.8 crore versus loss of Rs. 1.4 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 10.8% at Rs. 1,560 crore versus Rs. 1,408 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 340 crore versus Rs. 47 crore.

Oberoi Realty

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 52.1% at Rs. 1,750 crore versus Rs. 1,150 crore.

EBITDA up 55.4% at Rs. 960 crore versus Rs. 618 crore.

EBITDA margin at 54.9% versus 53.7%.

Net profit up 62.4% at Rs. 703 crore versus Rs. 433 crore.

Grindwell Norton

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs. 842 crore versus Rs. 710 crore.

EBITDA up 29% at Rs. 164 crore versus Rs. 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.5% versus 17.9%.

Net profit up 28.3% at Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 92.5 crore.

Dividend declared at Rs. 19 per share for FY26.



Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income up 32.8% at Rs. 2,078 crore versus Rs. 1,564 crore.

Net profit up 67.5% at Rs. 345 crore versus Rs. 206 crore.

Northern Arc Capital

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 22.8% at Rs. 745 crore versus Rs. 607 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 133 crore versus Rs. 37.8 crore.

The company approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs. 5,000 crore.

Shipping Corporation of India

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs. 1,513 crore versus Rs. 1,325 crore.

EBITDA up 67.8% at Rs. 612 crore versus Rs. 365 crore.

EBITDA margin at 40.4% versus 27.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 405 crore versus Rs. 185 crore.

Balkrishna Industries

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 6.6% at Rs. 2,933 crore versus Rs. 2,752 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs. 640 crore versus Rs. 614 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.8% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 18.7% at Rs. 299.5 crore versus Rs. 368.6 crore.

Bombay Dyeing

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 10.3% at Rs. 396 crore versus Rs. 359 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 1.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 12.9 crore.

Net profit up 82.3% at Rs. 21 crore versus Rs. 11.5 crore.

The company decides not to pursue a rights issue.

Rain Industries

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 20% at Rs. 4,521 crore versus Rs. 3,768 crore.

EBITDA up 83.1% at Rs. 697 crore versus Rs. 380 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.4% versus 10.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 121 crore versus loss of Rs. 138 crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 11: Nifty Faces Resistance At 24,330-24,350

Shree Renuka Sugars

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 6.2% at Rs. 2,549 crore versus Rs. 2,716 crore.

EBITDA down 51.7% at Rs. 135 crore versus Rs. 279 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.3% versus 10.3%.

Net loss at Rs. 121.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 93.1 crore.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 33.6% at Rs. 889 crore versus Rs. 666 crore.

EBITDA up 34.5% at Rs. 666 crore versus Rs. 495 crore.

EBITDA margin at 74.9% versus 74.4%.

Net profit up 32.1% at Rs. 530 crore versus Rs. 401 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 8 per share.

Kalyani Steels

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 11% at Rs. 484 crore versus Rs. 544 crore.

EBITDA down 13.4% at Rs. 99 crore versus Rs. 114 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.4% versus 21%.

Net profit down 10.6% at Rs. 71.7 crore versus Rs. 80.2 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 10 per share.

Bantu Upendra Kumar Patro is appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Sasken Tech Q4 (CONS QoQ)

Revenue up 33.5% At Rs 334 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr

EBIT up 49% At Rs 22.9 Cr Vs Rs 15.3 Cr

EBIT Margin At 6.8% Vs 6.1%

Net Profit At Rs 27 Cr Vs Rs 7.8 Cr

Lloyds Enterprises Q4 (consolidated QoQ)

Revenue At Rs 720 Cr Vs Rs 299 Cr

EBITDA up 84.4% At Rs 45.3 Cr Vs Rs 24.5 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 6.3% Vs 8.2%

Net Profit At Rs 38.1 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 7.9 Cr

Advanced Enzyme Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21.6% At Rs 203.4 Cr Vs Rs 167.2 Cr

EBITDA up 38.7% At Rs 63.2 Cr Vs Rs 45.6 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 31.1% Vs 27.3%

Net Profit up 62.2% At Rs 43 Cr Vs Rs 26.5 Cr

Re-Appoints Mukund Madhusudan Kabra As Whole Time Director For 5 Years

Birla Corp Q4 (CONS)

Net Profit [GU] 14.9% At `295 Cr Vs `257 Cr YoY

Revenue [GU] 0.8% At `2,836 Cr Vs `2,815 Cr YoY

EBITDA [RD] 4.4% At `510 Cr Vs `534 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 18% Vs 19% YoY

One-Time Loss At `28 Cr Vs One-Time Gain Of `38 Cr Year Ago

Sambhv Steel Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 38.4% At Rs 685 Cr Vs Rs 495 Cr

EBITDA up 91.7% At Rs 92.3 Cr Vs Rs 48.1 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 13.5% Vs 9.7% YoY

Net Profit At Rs 53.3 Cr Vs Rs 16.6 Cr

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.8% At Rs 1,467 Cr Vs Rs 1,267 Cr

EBITDA At Rs 195 Cr Vs Rs 62 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 13.3% Vs 4.9%

Net Profit At Rs 135 Cr Vs Rs 32 Cr

Affle 3I Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% At Rs 724 Cr Vs Rs 602 Cr

EBITDA up 20.3% At Rs 161 Cr Vs Rs 134 Cr

EBITDA Margin Flat At 22.2%

Net Profit up 16% At Rs 120 Cr Vs Rs 103 Cr

To issue 74 lakh warrants worth ~Rs 1,100 cr

Promoter holding to rise to 57.23% from 54.98%

Atlanta Electricals Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 81.7% At Rs 747.6 Cr Vs Rs 411.5 Cr

EBITDA At Rs 149.6 Cr Vs Rs 68.6 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 20% Vs 16.7%

Net Profit At Rs 102.2 Cr Vs Rs 44.7 Cr

Medi Asset Healthcare Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28.2% At Rs 242 Cr Vs Rs 189 Cr

EBITDA up 18.7% At Rs 48.3 Cr Vs Rs 40.7 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 19.9% Vs 21.5%

Net Profit At Rs 53.4 Cr Vs Rs 21.5 Cr

Kewal Kiran clothing Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.4% At Rs 323.8 Cr Vs Rs 288.1 Cr

EBITDA up 18.4% At Rs 61.7 Cr Vs Rs 52.1 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 19.1% Vs 18.1%

Net Profit up 6.4% At Rs 31 Cr Vs Rs 29.1 Cr

Utkarsh Small Finance Q4

Net Loss At Rs 188 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 2.97 Cr YoY

NII down 8.6% At Rs 376 Cr Vs Rs 411 Cr YoY

Gross NPA At 7.7% Vs 11.1 QoQ

Net NPA At 3.3% Vs 4.5 QoQ

Provisions At Rs 244 Cr Vs Rs 446 Cr QoQ

Provisions At Rs 244 Cr Vs Rs 223 Cr YoY

Op Profit down 94.73% At Rs 12.31 Cr Vs Rs 233.98 YoY

Blue Dart Q4 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.2% At Rs 1,533 Cr Vs Rs 1,417 Cr

EBITDA up 4.2% At Rs 222 Cr Vs Rs 213 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 14.5% Vs 15%

Net Profit down 11.4% At Rs 49 Cr Vs Rs 55.2 Cr

PAISALO DIGITAL Q4 EARNINGS

Net Profit up 58.3% At Rs 71.3 Cr Vs Rs 45 Cr YoY

Total Income up 34.8% At Rs 256 Cr Vs Rs 190 Cr YoY

Bajaj Finserv

BAJAJ GENERAL INSURANCE

April Gross Direct Premium At `2,666 Cr Vs `2,403 Cr YoY

BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE

April Total Premium At `937 cr vs `719 cr YoY

ALSO READ: SBI Loses Rs 45,000 Crore In Market Cap After Weak Q4; Emerges As Top Nifty Loser — Check Full List

Stocks in news

Aditya Infotech: The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI for compliance lapses under insider‑trading regulations.

Dalmia Bharat: The company denies social‑media reports related to an SFIO fraud case, stating the firm operates in compliance with all applicable laws.

Prime Focus: NCLAT stays the IRP proceedings pursuant to the NCLT order; next hearing scheduled on May 11.

JSW Infrastructure: Files plea in Himachal Pradesh High Court challenging demand notices issued by the state authorities.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Launches Keys Select Hotel in Amritsar with 50 rooms.

E2E Networks: Receives in‑principle approval from BSE for direct listing.

India Motor Parts: S. Ram resigns as Chairman and Non‑Executive Director; Srivats Ram appointed Chairman for five years.

PFC: The company's arm forms two SPVs Western Ghats PSP Transmission and Hingoli West Power Transmission to handle surveys, clearances, and bids.

Fino Payments Bank: April business update shows accounts opened up 9% at 2.36 lakh; average total deposits up 13% at Rs. 2,801 crore; loan‑referral disbursals up 204% to Rs. 166 crore.

ABB India: Sanjeev Sharma to step down as MD from December 31. Board approves appointment of T.K. Sridhar as MD for five years from January 1, 2027.

Alkem Laboratories: US FDA conducts an unannounced inspection at the Taloja CRO facility; no Form 483 issued.

NHPC: The company will consider fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore via bonds at its board meeting on May 15.

TVS Motor: NCLT Chennai approves the merger of Sundaram Auto Components with the company.

ISGEC HEAVY: The Company to sell 25% stake in JV to Sumitomo for `4 Cr, stake sale to cut holding in JV to 26%

Reliance Communications: CBI conducted a seizure operation at Navi Mumbai office,

Business operates in normal course

Bank of Baroda: The Company to raise up to Rs.6,000 Cr Via Tier 1, Tier II Bonds

Gravita India: The company will invest Rs. 30 crore in its Jaipur recycling unit.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: April toll collections rise 23.6% YoY to Rs. 795 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: The company plans to invest up to Rs. 160 crore to set up a tea manufacturing facility in India.

Bharat Forge: The company completes acquisition of a 30% stake in Fortuna Engineering, which becomes an associate company.

Responsive Industries: The company scales up white‑label and OEM manufacturing operations.

Jagran Prakashan: NCLT Allahabad hears arguments in key petitions; the matter is adjourned to May 13.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company approves sale of land in Patiala for Rs. 24 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures: Shareholders approve appointment of Nathu Lal Nama as Whole‑Time Director and approve revision in borrowing powers.

RateGain Travel Technologies: Rohan Mittal resigns as CFO with immediate effect. Ankit Aggarwal is appointed Deputy CFO and will act as Interim CFO.

Pennar Industries: The company issues convertible equity warrants to promoter entity, Pennar Holdings.

Asian Hotels: The company appoints Sharad Sharma as Chairman with effect from May 8.

Lloyds Metals & Energy: The company issues unsecured NCDs worth Rs. 750 crore on a private placement basis; the issue is fully subscribed.

Religare Enterprises: Srinivasan Karthik is appointed CEO and Additional Director, designated as MD & CEO, with effect from May 5. Appointment as MD is subject to RBI approval.

Religare Housing Development Finance Corp: The company appoints CFO Pankaj Rathi as Additional Director and Whole‑Time Director, designated as Executive Director & CFO.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company enters into an agreement to lease a 2‑acre land parcel in Andhra Pradesh to develop a 500‑bed hospital.

SEAMEC: The vessel Samudra Prabha completes hand‑over and take‑over and is delivered to the company.

JSW Steel: The company emerges as the preferred bidder for a mineral block in Goa with estimated iron‑ore resources of 96 million tonnes.

Clean Max Enviro Energy:The company provides corporate guarantees aggregating around Rs. 335.7 crore in favour of 13 subsidiary entities.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secures an order worth Rs. 28 crore from Hindalco Industries.

Meesho: Company has made an additional investment in MPPL, a subsidiary of the Company, by way of subscribing 30,58,103 fullypaid-up equity shares

Tata Communication: Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions and its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean Max Yuhdul (‘SPV'), to acquire 2,600 equity shares representing 26% stake in the SPV

Jyothi Labs: Henkel has decided not to renew the Pril and FA license agreement beyond May 31, 2026, despite ongoing discussions, and there is no reasonable possibility of continuation of the existing agreements.

Mahindra and Mahindra: April production grew 8.7% YoY to 95,276 units while sales rose 12.6% YoY to 92,631 units

Samvardhana Motherson: Issues €720 mn corporate guarantee in favour of lenders of Revolving Credit Facility availed by arm

Zaggle Prepaid: To provide additional features in Zoyer Platform to Honasa Consumer

Deepak Nitrire: Maulik Mehta ceases to Executive Director & CEO from May 8. Company appoints Maulik Mehta as Deputy MD from May 9

PB Fintech: Arm gets SEBI nod as stock broker on NSE in Debt Segment

Alert: Arm is PB Marketing and Consulting

KFin Tech: Appoints Amit Murarka as CFO of International Business and Head of M&A

Brigade Hotel: Celebrates 10 years of Operations in Mysuru, Company to invest Rs 1,000 Cr over the next five years in Karnataka

REC: Arm incorporates 3 subsidiary companies

Arm is REC Power Development and Consultancy

Hexaware Technologies: Company said its Europe-based client has started insolvency proceedings in Germany and got them recognized in the US after the company filed a case in a New York court. Company has started legal proceedings against a Europe client

TVS Motors: Announced the launch of the TVS Ronin top motorcycle variant in Sri Lanka

Medplus Health Services: Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received two suspension orders for a Drug License of a store

GHV Infra: Received a Letter of Intent from Cameroon Tyres Factory Project for proposed EPC works for construction of a Green Field tyre manufacturing plant capacity of 7.6 million Tyres per annum. The consideration for the aforesaid project to approximately Rs 7,000 Crores

Welspun Enterprises: Incorporates Arm Welspun Pune Shirur Projects

SAIL: Ashok Kumar Panda joins as Chairman & MD

Sambhv Steel: To expand pipe mill capacity by 150k TPA. Company plans additional 30 MW captive power plant

CMS Info Systems: Gets Rs 400 Cr Service Order from HDFC Bank to provide ATM managed services

Reliance Communications: 1.CBI searched the residence of director Grace Thomas on May 9. The probe is linked to Reliance Telecom and its group entities. Officials seized a forensic audit report along with key documents

2.PNB has classified the Reliance Telecom loan account as fraud. The fraud tag has also been extended to former director Grace Thomas. The bank will report this fraud classification to the RBI

Concord Control: Merged its ARC unit through an NCLT-approved scheme

Mayur Uniquoters : Dhodhsar plant Operations hit by worker strike. Production halted in one coating line since May 9. Output loss seen at ~15,000 linear metres daily

Shares to exit anchor Lock-in till Monday

Aequs: 6 month lock in, 1 mn lock in shares, 0.2% of total outstanding shares

Board Meetings

Easy Trip Planners: Fund Raising

Shriram Pistons & Rings: Fund Raising

Affle 3i: Fund Raising

Price band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Aeroflex Industries, Paramount Communications, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company

Price Band change from 10% to 20%: Omnitech Engineering

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Rpsg Venture

Price Band change from 5% to 10%: Anondita Medicare

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Apcotex Industries, Embassy Developments, Godrej Industries, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Tejas Networks, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks

F&O Cues

Nifty ​ futures is down 0.63% to 24,228.70 at a premium of 52.55points.

Nifty Options 12th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25500 and Maximum Put open interest at 23500.

ALSO READ: Corporate Actions This Week: SBI, Godrej Consumer, Manappuram Finance, Oberoi Realty In Focus

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