Is It A Good Time To Buy Tata Consumer After Q4? Brokerages Weigh In

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. are in focus on Monday after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

In the wake of their Q4 earnings, brokerages have largely remained bullish, with Goldman Sachs and Jefferies notably hiking their target price on the counter, whereas HSBC has cut price tag, despite holding an overall bullish view on the stock.

This comes after a March quarter result that saw Tata Consumer beat analyst estimates in terms of operational performance, with volume growth for India business standing at 16%.

Here is how brokerages are viewing the counter, following its Q4 earnings.

Tata Consumer Products Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 5,434 crore versus Rs 4,608 crore

EBITDA up 27.6% at Rs 792 crore versus Rs 621 crore

EBITDA Margin at 14.6% versus 13.5%

Net Profit up 21.4% at Rs 419 crore versus Rs 345 crore

Brokerages On Tata Consumer

GS on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1450 from Rs 1400

Strong revenue and margins beat, outlook for FY27 intact

HSBC on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1380 from Rs 1390

Growth construct remains industry leading with guidance of margin improvement

Jefferies on Tata Consumer

Maintains BUY | TP Rs. 1,450 (raised from Rs. 1,310)

Reported a strong quarter which was led by the India business

Mgmt reiterated confidence in medium‑term margins supported by low raw material pressures

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