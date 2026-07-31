Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 31

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,44,950 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,20,520 per kg around 6.05 am on Friday, 31 July 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,44,950 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,871 per 10gm. During the past week, the yellow metal surged marginally by 0.83%, while in the past one year, it surged over 46%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Nears Rs 1.42 Lakh After Fed Holds Rates

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,44,690 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,44,440 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,45,110 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,44,500 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,44,800 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,44,920 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,633, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,32,403, Chennai at Rs 1,33,018, Kolkata at Rs 1,32,458, Bengaluru at Rs 1,32,733, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,32,843 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,20,520 per kg on Friday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,03,981 per kg. Though silver was down around 4.2% over a month, it gained almost 100% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,20,120 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,19,740 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,20,760 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,19,830 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,20,290 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,20,470 per kg

Also Read: Fed Pause Lifts Metals: Gold Crosses $4,100, Silver Jumps Over 3% As September Hike Bets Ease

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