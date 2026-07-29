Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 29

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,42,250 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,16,480 per kg around 6 am on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

Across India, the price of 24K gold averaged out at Rs 1,42,250 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,396 per 10gm. Over a week, the price of 24K gold declined by nearly 3% but gained significantly by around 44% during the past year.

As usual, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips To Rs 1.42 Lakh Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,42,000 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,41,750 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,42,410 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,41,810 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,110 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,220 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,167, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,29,938, Chennai at Rs 1,30,543, Kolkata at Rs 1,29,993, Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,268, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,30,368 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,16,480 per kg on Wednesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,00,244 per kg. This precious metal fell sharply by close to 5% over a week; however, it gained almost 90% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,16,090 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,15,720 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,16,720 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,15,810 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,16,260 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,16,430 per kg

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 28

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.