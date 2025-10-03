Gold Price Holds Steady Above Rs 1,17,000 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold prices today were trading at a stable levels above the Rs 1,17,000 mark, amid the festive season.

The Central Bank on Wednesday had maintained the repo rate at 5.5% and retained the neutral stance. Gold ahead of the decision has prices surged had to a fresh high of Rs 1,17,350 per 10 gm.

Gold price today stands at Rs 1,17,630 according to the India Bullion Co. The previous high that the yellow metal hit was on Sept. 23, when the price rose to Rs 1,14,360. Gold had crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark on Sept. 15, and the possible rate cut from the Fed had driven the rally. The safe-haven demand of the yellow metal has seen fresh demand amid US shutdown commencement.

"As the labour market and inflation are still a cause of concern for the Fed, they want to keep an eye on the data. The trend of gold is looking positive for the longer term," Anuj Gupta, a market and commodities expert stated. In the very near term, there might be some profit booking as the event passes off.