GAIL Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 8% QoQ To Rs 4,650 Cr; Revenue Rises 18%

GAIL announced its September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) results on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The company reported an 8.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,650 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 4,292 crore in the previous quarter of same financial year (Q1 FY27).

Revenue from operations, also known as topline, increased 17.8% QoQ to Rs 45,895 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 38,953 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained largely flat, rising 0.5% to Rs 6,412 crore from Rs 6,377 crore.

EBITDA margin, however, contracted to 14% in Q2 FY27 from 16.4% in Q1 FY27.

On the bourses, GAIL shares rose up to 3.39% to hit an intraday high of Rs 170.70 per share. At 2:58 pm, GAIL shares were trading 2.18% higher at Rs 168.70 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44% higher at 74,484 levels.

GAIL Share Price History

GAIL shares have gained 3.05% over the past five trading sessions but remain down 1% over the past month. The stock has risen 3.4% in the last six months. However, it has declined 8% over the past year and is down 10.2% over a five-year period, indicating relatively weak long-term performance despite the recent gains.

About GAIL

GAIL (India) Ltd is India's largest natural gas processing and distribution company, operating across the natural gas value chain, including transmission, marketing, processing, petrochemicals and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates an extensive natural gas pipeline network across the country and plays a key role in India's gas infrastructure.

Apart from natural gas transmission and marketing, GAIL has interests in petrochemicals, LPG and other liquid hydrocarbons, city gas distribution and renewable energy. The company is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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