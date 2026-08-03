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GAIL Bags Buy Upgrade, Higher Target Price From ICICI Securities After Q1 Results — Here's Why

Despite the ongoing US-Iran conflict blocking the Strait of Hormuz and the stoppage of LNG shipments from Qatar Energy, GAIL saw a recovery in gas transmission volumes and sharply stronger gas trading profitability for Q1, boosting earnings, adds ICICI Securities.

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GAIL Bags Buy Upgrade, Higher Target Price From ICICI Securities After Q1 Results — Here's Why
GAIL India shares are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its target price.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
GAIL (India) Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

GAIL India Ltd. shares are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its target price to Rs 215 from Rs 170 following a strong Q1 FY27 performance that exceeded expectations across key segments. The brokerage sees nearly 19% upside from current levels. 

GAIL reported adjusted Ebitda of Rs 6,376 crore and adjusted net profit of Rs 4,292 crore in Q1 FY27, more than doubling year-on-year and coming in well ahead of ICICI Securities' estimates. The strong performance was driven by a recovery in gas transmission volumes, record profitability in the gas trading business, and improved realisations in the petrochemical and LPG segments.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Gail Q1 Review.pdf
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ALSO READ: Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital, Divi's Labs, Shree Cement, Dixon, Clean Science, And More Q1 Review — Check HDFC Securities Calls, Ratings and Target Prices

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