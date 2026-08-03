GAIL Bags Buy Upgrade, Higher Target Price From ICICI Securities After Q1 Results — Here's Why

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ICICI Securities Report

GAIL India Ltd. shares are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its target price to Rs 215 from Rs 170 following a strong Q1 FY27 performance that exceeded expectations across key segments. The brokerage sees nearly 19% upside from current levels.

GAIL reported adjusted Ebitda of Rs 6,376 crore and adjusted net profit of Rs 4,292 crore in Q1 FY27, more than doubling year-on-year and coming in well ahead of ICICI Securities' estimates. The strong performance was driven by a recovery in gas transmission volumes, record profitability in the gas trading business, and improved realisations in the petrochemical and LPG segments.

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