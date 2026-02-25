FPIs Turn Net Buyers As Nifty Ends With Marginal Gains After One-Day Blip

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after a day of selling. The FPIs bought shares worth Rs 2,992 crore worth of stocks.

However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day as they bought shares worth Rs 2,992 crore.

This week has seen high volatility with FIIs moving from buyers to sellers and then back to buying. In total so far the FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 6,373 crore while the DIIs have bought equity worth Rs 6,988 crore.

Last week, FPIs had largely offloaded money into Indian equities, barring Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions where they bought stake. The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs so far in February have bought stake worth Rs 23,951 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 12,011 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains on Wednesday, following Tuesday's rout. The BSE Sensex rose 50 points to close at 82,276 and the NSE Nifty ended 0.23% higher at 25,482. The benchmark indices, however, erased morning gains as losses in Reliance Industries and SBI offset gains in ICIC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Ten out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index's 2.7% advance. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.4%.

