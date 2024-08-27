NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 28,598.9 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 48,346.5 crore.

27 Aug 2024, 06:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,503.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. 

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after remaining buyers for 16 sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 604.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 24,113 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 28,598.9 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 48,346.5 crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Aug. 28: Nifty Poised For Rally If 25,100 Resistance Is Cleared

Opinion
Trade Setup For Aug. 28: Nifty Poised For Rally If 25,100 Resistance Is Cleared
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT