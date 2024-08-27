FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,503.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after remaining buyers for 16 sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 604.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 24,113 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.