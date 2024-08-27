Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 25,000; HCLTech, UltraTech, Mazagon Dock In Focus

US stock traders, buoyed by the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, pushed down tech megacaps just days before Nvidia Corp.'s earnings report.

Most S&P 500 shares saw gains as Wall Street continued its trend of shifting funds away from big tech stocks. On Monday, the S&P 500 closed at 5,616.84, after falling 0.32% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.85% to close at 17,725.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16% to close at 41,240.52.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $81.23 a barrel at 6:27 a.m., when Gold fell 0.18% to $2,513.4 an ounce.

GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% lower at 25,011.50 as of 6:30 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 logged its longest stretch of gaining streak in more than a year to end above the psychologically crucial 25,000 mark on Monday, after 16 sessions and the S&P BSE Sensex extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session. The rally came after dovish commentary by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, which confirmed a September rate cut in the US.

Nifty closed 187.45 points, or 0.76% higher at 25,010.60 and Sensex was 611.90 points or 0.75%, up at 81,698.11. Both indices closed at their highest levels since Aug. 1.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 483.4 crore, while domestic investors stayed net buyers for the 16th session and bought equities worth Rs 1,870.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.90 against the US dollar.