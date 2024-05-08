FPIs Net Sell Highest Amount Of Indian Equities In Nearly A Month

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session as the sell-off hit the highest in nearly a month. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,669 crore—the highest since April 12, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 12th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,929 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 2,854 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.