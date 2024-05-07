India FPI Outflows Could Intensify As Hopes For Fed Rate Cuts Diminish

With the US Federal Reserve delaying rate cuts until the end of the year, market participants expect foreign inflows in Indian and emerging markets to continue to take a hit. This will be triggered by the already rising yield in the US benchmark bond and geopolitical tensions.

FPIs will keep buying dollars, and inflows will take a beating with only one or a maximum of two rate hikes expected during the year-end, experts said. "I personally feel there will be one rate cut for the year by the US Fed in September by 25 bps, which is before the US presidential elections," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.

The US Federal Reserve has kept its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time, citing expanding economic activity and easing but elevated inflation. The US 10-year yields surged to over a five-month high during April end to $4.72, the highest since Nov. 2, 2023. Last month's yield surge was the highest in over seven months.

No longer will policymakers feel the need to start cutting rates in June, BoFA said in a note on May 6. "We now expect the Fed to start cutting rates in December."