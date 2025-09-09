FPIs Break 11-Session Selling Streak, Buy Stocks Worth Rs 2,051 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian shares on Tuesday after 11 sessions of selling as the market closed with gains. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 2,050.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic Institutional Investors, who have been buyers for the 11th session, bought stocks worth Rs 83.08 crore. In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 19,923.55 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 2,222.3 crore on Monday, as per NSE data. So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 12,433 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, led by the share price of Infosys Ltd. Both the indices closed 0.39% higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points higher at 24,868.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 314.02 points up at 80,101.32.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.48% during the day to 24891.80, while the Sensex was up 0.49% to 81181.37.