FPI Outflows Cross Rs 93,000 Crore In March, Highest Since October 2024

The Foreign Portfolio Investors remained net sellers for yet another session in March, taking the total outflow for the month to 93,730 crore, highest since 2024.

The overseas investors offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 10,414.23 crore on Monday extending their selloff into the 17th consecutive session, while Domestic Institutional Investors mopped up 12,033.97 crore, staying net buyers for the 19th day.

The sharp sell-off follows a strong rebound in February, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months, according to NSDL data.

With the latest withdrawals, total FPI outflows have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark so far in 2026.

On Friday FPIs sold shares worth Rs 5,518 crore, according to data on NSE. In total, they offloaded stake worth Rs 29,897 crore, while DIIs bought stake worth Rs 30,641 crore in the last week.

In the week before that, offloaded total stake worth Rs 35,053 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 37,740 crore. The spike in FPI selling came as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 24: Relief Rally On Cards? D-Street Set For Gap-Up Start After Trump Halts Iran Strikes

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines after a one-day breather on Friday. The BSE Sensex closed 2.46% lower, or 1,836 points, to 72,696.39 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 2.6% to 22,512.65. Intraday, Nifty 50 fell 2.78% to 22,471.25 and Sensex was down 2.65% to 72,558.44. All 15 sectoral gauges compiled by thee NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index's 4.8% fall.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit fresh record low and closed 25 paise lower at 93.95 against the US dollar. Besides, Brent crude for May delivery rose 1% to $113.32 a barrel, reversing earlier losses.

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