Five Stocks To Buy Today: Apollo Hospitals, Honasa Consumer, Tega Industries And More | August 17

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep an eye out for on Monday, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Mama Earth-parent Honasa Consumer Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd. and others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Apollo Hospitals (CMP: Rs 8,925)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital recommended entering Apollo Hospitals close to the current market price at Rs 8,920. He has set a target price of Rs 9,200, implying an upside of 3.14%. Sharma has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 8,750.

Honasa Consumer (CMP: Rs 502.75)

Market Expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has a 'buy' call on the Mama Earth parent and recommended buying it in a range of Rs 495 to Rs 502. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 610, implying an upside of 21.51%-23.23%, depending on the entry price and advised investors to book their losses at Rs 449.

Tega Industries (CMP: Rs 1,704.35)

SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market Vijay Laxmi Ambala has a 'buy' call on Tega Industries. She advised to buy the stock at Rs 1,670 levels and has set targets of Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,900, implying upsides of 3.59% and 13.77%, respectively. Ambala recommends investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,600.

HEG (CMP: Rs 700.70)

Sarvarde recommends buying HEG shares between the Rs 690 and Rs 701 range. His price target of Rs 875, implies an upside of 24.82%-26.81%, depending on the entry price. The market expert has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 614.

Triveni Turbine (CMP: Rs 592.30)

VLA Ambala has a 'buy' call on Kirloskar Pneumatic. She has recommended purchasing the stock between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,530 and has set targets of Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,800, implying upsides of 3.27%-5.33% for the first target and 17.65%-20% for the second target, depending on the entry price. Ambala has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,420.

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