FDI Rises 6% To $19.81 Billion In April-June; Inflows From US Fall 76%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose 6 per cent to USD 19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal, though inflows from the US fell by over 76 per cent, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The overseas investments stood at USD 18.62 billion in the same period of 2025-26.

However, inflows dipped by over 45 per cent year-on-year in May to 2.8 billion, and about 29 per cent to USD 4.91 billion in June.

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It almost doubled in April to 12.1 billion from USD 6.6 billion in April 2025, the data showed.

Japan emerged as the highest investor during the first quarter of this fiscal year with USD 5.71 billion FDI, followed by Singapore (USD 5.22 billion), Mauritius (USD 2.31 billion), the Netherlands (USD 1.38 billion), the US (USD 1.34 billion), and the UAE (USD 868 million).

FDI from the US dipped by over 76 per cent to USD 1.34 billion in April-June 2026-27 from USD 5.61 billion in the same period of 2025-26. Inflows from the UAE fell to USD 868 million from USD 1 billion in April-June last fiscal.

The main sectors that have attracted healthy inflows include services (USD 7.04 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 2.84 billion), trading (USD 1.92 billion), non-conventional energy (USD 1.24 billion), and auto (USD 622 million).

Total FDI, including equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased about 22 per cent to USD 30.65 billion during April-June 2026-27.

Among states, the data showed, Tamil Nadu received the highest inflow of USD 5.95 billion during the period.

It was followed by Maharashtra (USD 4.22 billion), Delhi USD 2.67 billion), Karnataka (USD 2.11 billion) and Gujarat (USD 1.3 billion).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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