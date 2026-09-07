Emcure Pharma: Here's Why ICICI Direct Calls It A High-Conviction 'Buy'

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ICICI Direct Report

Emcure Pharmaceutials Ltd.'s domestic business combines a strong position in chronic and acute therapies, leadership in Women 's care , a sizeable Injectables franchise and a differentiated front - end platform through Zuventus, says the brokerage.

Importantly, the company has multiple relatively low - risk growth opportunities through strategic in -licensing partnerships with global innovators, providing access to established products and emerging therapy areas without incurring significant R&D investments.

The GLP -1 opportunity, expansion into MASH, Ophthalmics, Dermatology and Consumer Health provide additional optionality beyond the core portfolio. Internationally, Emcure has built strong front -end capabilities through a well -executed acquisition -led strategy in Canada and Europe, while maintaining a vertically integrated supply chain through its Indian manufacturing base.

Its large and diversified product pipeline, presence in complex generics and differentiated opportunities such as Semaglutide, Liposomal Amphotericin B and Lenacapavir strengthen medium -term growth visibility.

The combination of a diversified domestic franchise, scalable international platforms, proven M&A execution and multiple complex -product opportunities offer a stronger and more diversified growth profile.

The brokerage values Emcure Pharma at Rs 2305 per share, based on 30 times FY28E EPS of Rs 76 .8.

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Key Risk and Concerns

Unsuccessful/Delayed integration of acquired/in -licensed portfolios

Delay in product approvals in Canada.

Inability to attract/retain R&D talent

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