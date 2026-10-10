DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts Net Profit Rises 8% to Rs 804 Crore, Misses Estimates

Avenue Supermarts declared the results for the July to September quarter on Saturday, October 10. The company's net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 804 crore in the second quarter of FY27, against Rs 747 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The net profit missed Bloomberg estimate of Rs 879 crore.

The DMart operator's revenue from operations rose 18.4% to Rs 19,206 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026, against Rs 16,219 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of operations, Avenue Supermarts earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 14.1% to Rs 1,403 crore from Rs 1,230 crore in the corresponding period last year. The figure missed estimate of Rs 1,468 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 7.3% from 7.6% on an year on year basis. The company added 15 stores in the quarter.

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Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY27 stood at Rs12.32, compared to Rs 1.47 for Q2FY26.

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Speaking on Q2 show, Avenue Supermarts Managing Director and CEO Anshul Asawa said, "Two years and older DMart stores grew by 9.5% during Q2 FY27 as compared to 6.8% in Q2FY26.

He added, "Our pricing proposition thus remains strong in an inflationary environment. Wage inflation at entry-level has led to a marginal increase in operating expenses."

Avenue Supermarts Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 747 crore.

Revenue up 18.4% at Rs 19,206 crore versus Rs 16,219 crore.

EBITDA up 14.1% at Rs 1,403 crore versus Rs 1,230 crore.

EBITDA Margin at 7.3% versus 7.6% YoY.

Net Profit at Rs 804 crore versus estimate of Rs 879 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 1,403 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,468 crore.

EBITDA Margin at 7.3% versus estimate of 7.7%.

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