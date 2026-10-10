IPO Lock-In Expiry: NSE, Hero Motors Among 22 Stocks In Focus In October Second Half

Around 22 companies are scheduled for an anchor lock-in expiry from October 15 to October 30, with 17 under the 30-day lock-in period and five under the 90-day lock-in period. Among the 30-day expiries, the portion of shares becoming eligible for trading account for 7% to 22% of a company's total shares, with most companies at around 15%, according to a report by PL Capital.

Anchor lock-in expiry is the date when institutional investors who bought shares before the IPO are permitted to sell shares in the market.

Of the 17 upcoming 30-day expiries, Elevate Campuses has the highest number of shares becoming eligible for trading at approximately 22% of total shares, followed by Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Veegaland Developers, Manika Plastech, Hero Motors, Jindal Supreme (India), National Stock Exchange of India, Sonaselection India, Varmora Granito, Adroit Industries (India), Swastika Infra, A-One Steels India and Moneyview at approximately 15% each.

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This is followed by SS Retail at around 13%, while ArMee Infotech at approximately 7%, has the lowest proportion among the upcoming 30-day expiries.

In terms of the 90-day lock-in period, SBI Funds Management, Caliber Mining & Logistics, Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies are scheduled to reach their expiries. The shares becoming eligible for trading represent nearly 14% to 22% of total shares across these companies.

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Stock Performance Under 30-day Expiry

The stock performance across the 30-day expiries remains mixed, with nine out of the 17 companies are currently trading above their IPO issue prices.

Among these, Hero Motors is the strongest performer at around 89% above its issue price, followed by Moneyview at 83%, Jindal Supreme (India) at 80%, SS Retail at 66%, Steamhouse India at 59%, Karamtara Engineering at 58% and Adroit Industries (India) at 51%. Manika Plastech is trading 25% while A-One Steels India is 1% above its issue price.

Eight companies are trading below their IPO issue prices. Swastika Infra is trading 42% below public issue price, followed by ArMee Infotech at 32%, Elevate Campuses and Varmora Granito at 10% each, Veegaland Developers at 5%, National Stock Exchange of India at 3%, LCC Projects at 2% and Sonaselection India at 1%.

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Stock Performance Under 90-day Expiry

Stock performance within this group is mostly positive, with four of the five companies trading above their IPO prices.

Among these, Indo-MIM is the strongest performer trading nearly 164% above its issue price, followed by Xtranet Technologies at 127%, Lohia Corp at 48% and Caliber Mining & Logistics at 25%. During this perios, SBI Funds Management is the only stock currently trading 13% below its public issue price.



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