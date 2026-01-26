Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Wipro, Coforge Mastek, GCPL In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, a total 27 companies including Wipro Ltd., Coforge Ltd., and Mastek Ltd. have upcoming record dates for dividend payments. To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is Jan. 28, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by Jan. 27, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

Wipro board announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Jan. 27.

This week's highest dividend amount of Rs 22 will be paid by Persistent Systems Ltd. Besides, Wendt (India) Ltd. wil issue a dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: BPCL Q3 Results: Profit, Revenue Grow In Double Digits; Dividend Of Rs 10

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.