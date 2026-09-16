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Dividend Stocks: Bharat Rasayan, KCP Sugar Sansera Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of multiple companies including Acutaas Chemicals and Bharat Rasayan will trade ex-dividend on September 17, 2026, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares for dividend eligibility.

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Dividend Stocks: Bharat Rasayan, KCP Sugar Sansera Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated

Shares of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd., Bharat Rasayan Ltd., KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 17, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

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Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500017 Sep 2026
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.300017 Sep 2026
Asian Energy Services Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.250017 Sep 2026
AuSom Enterprise Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000017 Sep 2026
Bal Pharma Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.200017 Sep 2026
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500017 Sep 2026
Craftroot Retail Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.050017 Sep 2026
Ester Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250017 Sep 2026
Excel Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.750017 Sep 2026
Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000017 Sep 2026
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.000017 Sep 2026
Himatsingka Seide Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250017 Sep 2026
HPL Electric & Power Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000017 Sep 2026
Indo Amines Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500017 Sep 2026
International Conveyors Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500017 Sep 2026
IRCON International Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.700017 Sep 2026
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100017 Sep 2026
Landmark Cars Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500017 Sep 2026
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250017 Sep 2026
MSTC Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.100017 Sep 2026
Orient Ceratech Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.350017 Sep 2026
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.200017 Sep 2026
Premier Polyfilm Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.150017 Sep 2026
Rossell Techsys Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.300017 Sep 2026
Ruby Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500017 Sep 2026
Sansera Engineering Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000017 Sep 2026
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000017 Sep 2026
Star Paper Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500017 Sep 2026
Sunteck Realty Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500017 Sep 2026
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500017 Sep 2026
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000017 Sep 2026
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000017 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 11 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 10 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Axis Bank, Paytm, Delhivery, Cipla, Angel One, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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