Dividend Stocks: Bharat Rasayan, KCP Sugar Sansera Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd., Bharat Rasayan Ltd., KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 17, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

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Security Name Purpose Record Date Acutaas Chemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 17 Sep 2026 Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.3000 17 Sep 2026 Asian Energy Services Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 17 Sep 2026 AuSom Enterprise Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 17 Sep 2026 Bal Pharma Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 17 Sep 2026 Bharat Rasayan Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 17 Sep 2026 Craftroot Retail Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 17 Sep 2026 Ester Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 17 Sep 2026 Excel Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.7500 17 Sep 2026 Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 17 Sep 2026 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 17 Sep 2026 Himatsingka Seide Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 17 Sep 2026 HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 17 Sep 2026 Indo Amines Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 17 Sep 2026 International Conveyors Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 17 Sep 2026 IRCON International Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000 17 Sep 2026 KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 17 Sep 2026 Landmark Cars Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 17 Sep 2026 Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 17 Sep 2026 MSTC Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.1000 17 Sep 2026 Orient Ceratech Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500 17 Sep 2026 Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 17 Sep 2026 Premier Polyfilm Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 17 Sep 2026 Rossell Techsys Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 17 Sep 2026 Ruby Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 17 Sep 2026 Sansera Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 17 Sep 2026 Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 17 Sep 2026 Star Paper Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 17 Sep 2026 Sunteck Realty Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 17 Sep 2026 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 17 Sep 2026 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 17 Sep 2026 Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 17 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 11 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 10 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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