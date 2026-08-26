Cyient Shares Sees 24% Downside As Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Sell'; Recovery Remains Backended — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its Sell rating on Cyient Ltd., as it highlights that the engineering and technology company's recovery remains backended and organic growth is likely to stay broadly flat in FY27.

The brokerage has retained a target price of Rs 740, implying a potential downside of around 24% from the report's reference market price of Rs 979.

The brokerage's cautious stance comes despite Cyient outlining ambitious growth opportunities across lifecycle engineering and semiconductors at its Investor Day.

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Motilal Oswal said it is encouraged by the company's focus on these new addressable markets, but wants to see stronger evidence of execution before turning constructive on the stock.

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