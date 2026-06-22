Cordelia Cruises Parent Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Signals Potential Listing Gains Ahead Of June 23 Opening

Waterways Leisure Tourism is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 580 crore from the primary market. It is one of the country's prominent domestic ocean cruise operators and is the parent company of Cordelia Cruises.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Mumbai-based ocean cruise operator indicated a premium of over 1% for the issue.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the Cordelia Cruises IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

ALSO READ: Inside NSE's Rs 30,000-Crore IPO Filing: A Glitch, Legal Feud, And An 'Accidental' Shareholder

Waterways Leisure Tourism (Cordelia Cruises) IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO stood at Rs 10 on June 22. It indicates a listing price of Rs 818 apiece at a premium of 1.24% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO Filing: Key Financials, Big Sellers, Famous Stakeholders & More | Story In Infographics

Waterways Leisure Tourism (Cordelia Cruises) IPO: Key Details

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is a book build issue of Rs 585 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of over 72 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 769 and Rs 808 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 18 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,544. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,03,616. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,536.

Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.

The subscription window for the mainboard issue will be open from June 23 to June 25, with the allotment expected to be finalised on June 29. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on June 30, and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 1.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms DRHP: Mega IPO To Fund Rs 27,500 Crore Debt Repayment For RJIL

Waterways Leisure Tourism (Cordelia Cruises) IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to channel Rs 480.01 crore towards lease deposit commitments and rental expenses to Baycruise IFSC, a subsidiary of the company. In addition, a share of the gross proceeds will be utilised to meet general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: DMart's Damani, An Infosys Founder, MIT — The Famous Names In NSE's IPO Shareholder List

About Waterways Leisure Tourism

Waterways Leisure Tourism is one of the country's notable ocean cruise companies, delivering vacation experiences centred on Indian heritage, personalised service, regional cuisine and live entertainment. Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited (Formally known as Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited) is India's premium cruise line.

Their cruise vessel primarily sails to domestic destinations such as Mumbai (Maharashtra), Goa, Kochi (Kerala), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Puducherry. We also offer international itineraries, including Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Jaffna (Sri Lanka) and have also sold cruise tickets for our first-time sail to destinations such as Phuket (Thailand), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi (Malaysia).

ALSO READ: As NSE Heads To IPO, Here's How It Compares To BSE Across Key Metrics

Financials

The company's revenue from operations decreased 1.84% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 579.75 crore in FY26 from Rs 590.61 crore in FY25. Profit fell 69% YoY to Rs 52.14 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.