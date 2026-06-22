Advit Jewels IPO: GMP Demands Over 45% Premium! Five Things To Know Before Subscription Opens On June 23

Advit Jewels will launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 160 crore from the primary market. The Jaipur-based company specialises in handcrafted fine jewellery, under the brand Rambhajo.

Here are the five key things to know about the IPO, including the latest grey market premium, price band, offer size, important dates and financials.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Advit Jewels IPO stood at Rs 65 on June 22. This means that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 203 apiece at a premium of 47.10% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Advit Jewels IPO: Key Details

The Advit Jewels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 165.16 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.2 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 130 and Rs 138 per share.

Retail investors looking to apply for the IPO must bid for at least one lot comprising 100 shares, which translates into a minimum investment of Rs 13,800. For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNIIs), the entry threshold is 15 lots, requiring a capital outlay of Rs 2.07 lakh. Meanwhile, Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNIIs) need to apply for a minimum of 73 lots, taking the investment commitment to Rs 10.07 lakh.

Holani Consultants Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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The IPO will remain open for subscription between June 23 and June 25. Share allotment is likely to be completed by June 29, while successful applicants are expected to receive the shares in their demat accounts on June 30. Refunds to investors who do not receive an allotment are also scheduled for the same day.

Subject to the successful completion of the issue process, the company's equity shares are due to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on July 1.

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Advit Jewels IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund incremental working capital requirements, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.

About Advit Jewels

Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specialises in premium handcrafted jewellery and operates under the Rambhajo label. Renowned for its expertise in Kundan, Polki, diamond and embellished jewellery, the firm combines traditional jewellery-making techniques with modern design sensibilities, creating pieces that appeal to both classic and contemporary tastes.

Some of the notable celebrities and public figures who have worn and styled Rambhajo's heirloom pieces include: Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Hegde and Huma Qureshi.

Financials

The company's revenue from operations increased 79.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.94 crore in FY25 from Rs 69.44 crore in FY24. Profit after tax increased 72.47% YoY to Rs 25.37 crore in FY25 from Rs 14.71 crore in FY24

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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