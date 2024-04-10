Copper Rallies Toward $9,500 On Supply Risks, Demand Optimism
(Bloomberg) -- Copper extended its rally toward $9,500 a ton amid supply risks and a brightening outlook for demand.
Prices have risen more than 10% on the London Metal Exchange this year, making copper one of the best-performing industrial metals, after global mine disruptions threatened output from China, the top producer. The outlook for the metal that’s vital to the energy transition is also improving as global manufacturing picks up and the Federal Reserve looks to pivot to monetary easing.
Copper is near a 15-month high and in a second bull market this century, with the potential for further gains driven by “booming decarbonization-related demand growth,” according to Citigroup Inc.
Others are more cautious, with Chaos Ternary Research Institute saying in a note that “base metals will face a big test” if US inflation data later Wednesday comes in above expectations.
There are also signs of weak demand in the shorter term. Spot copper traded at a $100 a ton discount to 3-month LME futures, in a so-called contango structure that indicates ample immediate supply. Furthermore, global inventories have risen to the highest since June 2020 and spot cargoes in China are also trading at a discount to futures contracts.
Copper rose as much as 0.5% to $9,462.50 a ton in London before trading at $9,448.50 as of 10:46 a.m. in Shanghai. Prices hit $9,523 on Tuesday, the highest since January 2023. Zinc rose 0.6% and tin advanced 0.4%.
