Claroid Pharma Files IPO Draft Papers To Offer 1.26 Crore Shares: Here Are The Key Risk Factors

Claroid Pharmaceuticals Limited (CPL) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering. The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 74.50 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51.50 lakh equity shares. The total offer size will comprise up to 1.26 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited have been appointed as the book running lead managers to the offer.

Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on its existing land.

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The proposed facility will manufacture injectable, ampoule, vial, dry powder, pre-filled syringe and eye drop products. The plant is estimated to involve a total cost of around Rs 167.96 crore and is expected to have an installed capacity of 15 lakh units per month.

Key Risks

Despite its strong revenue growth, Claroid Pharmaceuticals' DRHP highlights significant concentration risks. Nigeria accounted for 76.21% of revenue from operations in fiscal 2026, while its top 10 customers contributed 62.80% of product sales. The company also currently operates from a single manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. Any disruption in its Nigeria business, loss of key customers or shutdown of the manufacturing facility could therefore have a material impact on its financial performance.

The company's proposed expansion also carries execution risks. Claroid plans to use IPO proceeds to fund a Rs 167.96 crore manufacturing facility for injectables, ampoules, vials, dry powder, pre-filled syringes and eye drops. However, the company said it has not yet placed orders for the proposed capex, while the project remains subject to regulatory approvals. Delays in equipment procurement, vendor execution, approvals or cost overruns could affect the timeline and economics of the expansion.

Another risk is that the top 10 customers contributed 62.80% of product sales in fiscal 2026, compared with 69.83% in fiscal 2025 and 81.38% in fiscal 2024. In addition tablets generated 52.06% of product sales in fiscal 2026, 48.40% in fiscal 2025 and 57.90% in fiscal 2024, making it another risk.

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In additon, single manufacturing facility and high export concentration are also among key risks.

About The Company

Claroid Pharmaceuticals is a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical formulations manufacturing and export company headquartered in Ahmedabad. The company develops and manufactures generic pharmaceutical products, including tablets, hard gelatin capsules and ointments.

Its business is primarily focused on exports to semi-regulated international markets, particularly in Africa.

CPL operates a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Pirana in Ahmedabad, spread across approximately 12,332 square metres. The facility manufactures tablets, capsules and ointments, with an effective annual manufacturing capacity of 14,400 lakh tablets, 9,360 lakh capsules and 120 lakh ointment tubes.

As of the date of the DRHP, the company had developed 129 pharmaceutical formulations across multiple therapeutic segments. These include anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, dermatology, pain management and gastrointestinal therapies.

The company has also reported strong growth in revenue from operations in recent years. Revenue increased from Rs 62.98 crore in FY2024 to Rs 169.71 crore in FY2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 64.13%.

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