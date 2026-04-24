Chennai Petro Announces Bumper Dividend of Rs 54/Share — Check Details

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share, as part of Q4FY26 earnings result, capping off a strong year for the refiner in terms of total dividend payout, which stands at Rs 62 per share for FY26.

The final dividend of Rs 54 per share comes in addition to the Rs 8 per share dividend announced earlier in FY26, taking the cumulative payout for the year to Rs 62 per share. However, the record date for the final dividend has not been announced yet.

The bumper dividend comes on the back of a fourth quarter performance that saw revenue and profit jump considerably. Margins also expanded, although the stock has faced immense pressure in markets, largely due to broad-based selling.

Chennai Petro's consolidated revenue for Q4 rose 7.23% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16,817 crore, from Rs 15,683 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA surged 37.8% to Rs 2,036 crore versus Rs 1,478 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 12.1% from 9.4%. Net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,422 crore from Rs 1,002 crore in Q3 FY26.

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