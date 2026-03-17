Central Mine Planning IPO GMP: Coal India Subsidiary IPO Signals Positive Listing Gains For Investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of Coal India, is scheduled to launch this week. The mainboard IPO will be open from March 20 to 24, seeking bids for a book-built issue worth Rs 1,842.12 crore.

Ahead of the launch, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute's grey market premium (GMP) is attracting investor attention. This follows the strong debut of Coal India's another subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., on Jan. 19, which significantly rewarded successful bidders with a bumper listing.

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Central Mine Planning IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute's last GMP stands at Rs 22, as of March 17 at 8:00 a.m. With a price band cap of Rs 172, the estimated listing price for the shares of CMPDI is Rs 194. This implies an expected gain of approximately 12.79% per share for investors subscribing at the upper price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Central Mine Planning IPO Details

Coal India's subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company is seeking a valuation of $1.33 billion.

With this issue, the company aims to raise Rs 1,842.12 crore and has set a price band of Rs 163 to Rs 172 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size of 80 shares, which amounts to Rs 13,760 per application.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 25. The shares will list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of March 30.

IDBI Capital Markets Services Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

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Central Mine Planning Business, Financials

Incorporated in 1974, Central Mine Planning provides consultancy and support services for coal and mineral exploration.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute reported a total income of Rs 2,177.53 crore for the period ended March 31, 2025, up from Rs 1,770.18 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 666.91 crore, compared with Rs 503.23 crore in March 2024. Ebitda increased to Rs 915.71 crore, up from Rs 764.44 crore.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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