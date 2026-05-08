Can Qualcomm, AI, And The Shift To IP Cameras Justify Aditya Infotech's 130% Rally?

Aditya Infotech, India's largest distributor of video surveillance products with a 38.9% market share and known for the CP Plus brand, was listed in August 2025. It raised Rs 1,300 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company made its debut on Aug. 5, 2025 and has since surged 130% over the past 10 months, with 77% of this occurring in the last six months.

Capacity expansion and backward integration, including its tie-up with Qualcomm, are the primary reasons behind this performance. Meanwhile, its valuation has surged from a Price-to-Earnings of 79X to 111X. However, the crucial question now is: Is this re-rating justified, or has the price far outpaced fundamentals? Let's take a look...

The CP Plus Dominance: From 69% to a 90% Revenue Contribution

The CP PLUS brand remains the core driver of the company's business, contributing around 87% of revenue in Q3FY26, up from 69% in FY25. Management expects this dominance to continue and estimates that CP PLUS will account for at least 90% of revenue going forward.

To capture the unorganized market, Aditya is launching two new brands (NEXIVUE and EYRA). NEXIVUE was expected to launch in March 2026, while EYRA is anticipated to launch in Q1FY27. Management estimates that, over the next few years, these two brands will contribute 7-10% to total revenue.

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The Strategic Exit from Chinese Partnerships

In addition to CP Plus, Aditya also distributed products from China's Dahua Technology. At one point, Dahua accounted for 25% of the revenue in FY25. However, the company has deliberately scaled this down to approximately Rs 10-15 crore per month. On a full-year basis, Dahua is now expected to contribute only around Rs 100-150 crore, or roughly 3-5% of revenue.

This shift followed government actions that pushed Chinese brands out of the Indian market, creating a structural vacuum. The regulatory framework has since tilted in favour of domestic players through STQC/ER (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) and trusted supply chain mandates. With the largest STQC-certified portfolio in India, Aditya Infotech is well placed to capitalise on this opportunity.

The Shift to IP Cameras

Within the product mix, the hardware product mix is divided into HD Analog, IP cameras, and Wi-Fi/4G home cameras. Here too, the revenue mix is gradually shifting from traditional HD analog products toward network-based IP solutions. Currently, IP products account for 75% of the CP PLUS portfolio, while the HD segment is expected to remain flat.

Instead, IP and Wi-Fi cameras will drive both volume and revenue growth. Management states that this premiumization could drive higher growth in ASP and total revenue, even with a 20% volume growth. Competitive advantage is also expected to benefit Aditya.

The "Multi-SoC" Defense Against Chip Shortages

However, these premium cameras require chips, which are currently facing global supply constraints. To ensure production capacity is not impacted by chip shortages, the company actively follows a 'Multi-SoC' strategy. Under this approach, it sources chips from Realtek, Innofusion, Novatek, Ambarella, and Qualcomm.

This firmware capability and Multi-SoC strategy provide Aditya with an operational advantage, especially during periods of supply tightness. The company is also proactively securing inventory sufficient for up to three quarters. At the same time, the exit of Chinese brands has created additional market-share opportunities, as many Indian peers still lack the scale to fill this gap.

This supply constraint also does not require extensive deployment of working capital. Instead, this supply tightness is helping clear excess channel inventory, leading to faster inventory turns and supporting working capital efficiency despite rapid growth. ICICI Securities estimates that net working capital will remain around 50-60 days, broadly in line with the 55 days reported in FY25.

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The High-Margin Pivot: Qualcomm and the SaaS Revolution

The most material long-term tailwind to Aditya Infotech's revenue mix could come from its transition from a pure hardware provider to a Software-as-a-Service and AI analytics provider. In collaboration with Qualcomm, the company is developing AI-enabled, insight-driven video security solutions that utilize edge AI and GenAI technologies.

This initiative is currently in the 'Proof of Concept' phase, with the company actively seeking to onboard 'anchor clients' to test the technology. The target for the commercial launch is H1FY27. Initially, the rollout will be in the high-end segment, including government, public infrastructure, and large enterprises.

Over the long term, Aditya aims to embed AI analytics and software capabilities into every IP camera sold. Importantly, this remains an asset-light partnership with no additional CAPEX requirement. The arrangement will operate on a cost-and-revenue-sharing model. Post-launch, these AI-led services are expected to generate recurring revenue, improve the revenue mix, and support margin expansion.

Capacity Expansion: Scaling to 2.4 Million Units per Month

To meet rising demand, the company is expanding its front-end CCTV assembly capacity. As of Q3FY26, Aditya's capacity stood at 1.9 million units per month, which is expected to increase to 2.1 million units by Q4FY26 and further to 2.4 million units by the end of FY27. Alongside this, the company is deepening backward integration across housings, enclosures, and lenses.

The Backward Integration

A CCTV camera lens assembly line, with a monthly capacity of up to 300,000 lenses, is scheduled to start operations in Q1FY27. The capacity is expected to further expand to 1 million lenses per month by the end of 2027. The expansion aims to meet future volume demand more efficiently while improving localisation.

These initiatives are expected to support revenue growth and margin expansion through backward integration. To strengthen this effort, Aditya is constructing an enclosure and housing plant in Andhra Pradesh with a capacity of 30 million units. This is likely to go live by mid-2026. It has also signed an MoU with Orient Cables to manufacture coaxial and network cables.

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Why Localisation is Boosting Operating Leverage

ICICI Securities estimates that local manufacturing of camera housings and lenses will account for 25-30% of the Bill of Materials by FY27. This is expected to further strengthen backward integration, improve cost competitiveness, and enhance supply chain resilience. Notably, this optimisation has already improved Aditya's Overall Operational Efficiency from 67% to 77%.

This improvement is also visible in the company's margin profile. Gross profit margin expanded from 21.5% in FY25 to 27.2% in 9MFY26, driven by operating leverage and higher localisation. EBITDA margin has expanded from 8.3% (FY25) to 11-12% (FY26E), and is expected to reach 12-13% in FY27. Adjusted PAT margin has also improved from 4.4% to 6-7% and is projected to rise further to 7.5-8.5% by FY27.

Pricing in the Rs 5,550 Crore Revenue Target

On the revenue front, management estimates revenue to reach Rs 5,550 crore (upper end) in FY27, up 35% from Rs 4,100 crore (FY26E). Assuming a conservative PAT margin of 8%, Aditya could deliver a PAT of around Rs 444 crore in FY27. At the current market capitalisation of Rs 29,017 crore, the stock trades at 65x FY27E earnings. This indicates that valuations continue to remain at a premium.

The Financial Scorecard

In the first 9MFY26, Aditya delivered a strong financial performance. Revenue grew 31% year-on-year to Rs 2,799 crore, driven by rising IP camera sales. EBITDA more than doubled, rising 101% to Rs 321 crore, while margin expanded by 395 bbps to 11.4%. Adjusted PAT surged 139% to Rs 199 crore.

Return on Capital Employed stood at a modest 10.3% in FY25, according to ICICI Securities. However, this is estimated to improve to 17.2% (FY26) and could inch closer to 18.5% in FY27, driven by backward integration and improving capital efficiency. Return on Equity, meanwhile, stood at nearly 20% in FY26E and is expected to remain at similar levels.

One of the key monitorables going ahead will be margin volatility amid the sharp rise in commodity prices. Management acknowledged that memory component prices are going "over the roof". To protect margins, the company implemented a 6-8% price hike in January 2026 and expects further double-digit price increases if input costs remain elevated.

To conclude, Aditya Infotech is no longer valued solely as a CCTV hardware distributor. The market is now pricing in its deeper backward integration, rising localisation, and the potential transition toward AI-led video analytics and recurring software revenue.

However, after a 130% rally in just 10 months, the valuation is still hovering around 65x FY27E earnings. The company will now need to consistently deliver on growth, margins, and execution to justify this premium re-rating. The next phase of the stock's performance hinges on whether fundamentals can continue to catch up with expectations.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article

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