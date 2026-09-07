Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vodafone Idea, Infosys, Havells India, PNB Housing Finance And Urban Company — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Havells India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Infosys Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 15.60)

Upadhyay: Hold

There has been a breakout from the falling trendline resistance.

Looking quite bullish from a technical perspective.

Stay invested in the counter, one can also build a fresh long position.

Stoploss below Rs 14.30.

Can see Rs 16.5-Rs 16.8 levels.

Havells India (CMP: Rs 1,150)

Agarwal: Buy On Dips

News of UltraTech entry into cables and wires has triggered a sell-off that has continued till today.

Good opportunity to accumulate the stock.

Can buy at Rs 1,100.

PB Fintech (CMP: Rs 1,792)

Upadhyay: Buy

One can make a fresh entry.

Stock set to extend gains Rs 1,725.

Let the stock come to that level so one can make fresh long positions.

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PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 1,182.10)

Upadhyay: Hold

Hold the stock.

Maintain stoploss of Rs 1,130 on the lower side.

Expecting Rs 1,280-Rs 1,290 kind of levels.

Urban Company (CMP: Rs 176.06)

Agarwal: Avoid

Avoid for long-term horizon.

One can look at levels for short-term trading.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,087.50)

Agarwal: Hold

IT pack as a whole is giving good opportunity to long-term investors as of 12-18 months.

Short term, there are problems, for long-term can continue to hold.

ALSO READ: PNB Housing Finance Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Fundraise Via NCDs; Check Details

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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