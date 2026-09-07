Death Toll Hits 7 In Satya Niketan Collapse; Delhi Police Arrests Building Owner, Family

Three members of the family linked to the ownership and management of the collapsed Satya Niketan building have been arrested by Delhi Police as the death toll from the disaster climbed to seven, according to reports.

The arrests come as investigators step up efforts to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal collapse. Police identified the three accused as Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta.

According to officials, the electricity connection for the property was registered in Hariram Gupta's name, while ownership records listed his wife, Urmila. Their son Mahesh was reportedly responsible for managing the property, the report stated.

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Hariram Gupta had earlier been apprehended in Bhiwadi after allegedly remaining untraceable following the collapse.

Delhi Police had deployed 10 teams, including personnel from district police and the Special Staff, to locate him. An FIR was registered against him and a Look Out Circular was issued. The building collapse has so far claimed seven lives, while 13 people have been rescued from the debris.

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Rescue and search operations continued at the site as authorities worked to determine whether anyone else could be trapped.

The incident has also triggered disciplinary action against five officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Those suspended include the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said a neighbouring structure had also suffered damage and would be strengthened before being demolished in a controlled manner. He said the civic body had ordered the demolition of several buildings in the area in August and was conducting regular action against unauthorised construction.

Over the past three months, the MCD carried out 960 demolitions, sealed 407 buildings and issued notices to 1,500 properties for sealing or demolition.

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