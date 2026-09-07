Touch ID Returns, Face ID Out? What Apple May Sacrifice For Its Ultra-Thin Foldable iPhone

Apple's first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of the most significant additions to its lineup in years, expected to debut at the company's September 9 event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, even though Apple has yet to confirm the device's existence, name, specs or price.

Referred to variously as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in leaks, the device is rumoured to carry a starting price north of $2,000, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, placing it firmly in premium foldable territory. To achieve its reportedly slim design, though, Apple may have to leave out a few features buyers have come to expect from its Pro lineup.

Face ID Could Be Left Out

One of the more notable potential omissions is Face ID. With the foldable said to measure around 4.5mm thick when fully open, there's reportedly just not enough physical depth inside the chassis to accommodate the sensor array and hardware Face ID normally relies on.

In its place, Apple is rumoured to bring back Touch ID, this time built into the side-mounted power button rather than a traditional home button, similar to how the feature works on select iPads. That would mark a significant shift for Apple's high-end lineup after years of leaning entirely on Face ID.

ALSO READ: Preempting Apple? Huawei, Xiaomi Unveil New Premium Foldables Ahead Of iPhone Launch

No Telephoto Lens

The camera setup could also fall short of what's expected on the Pro models. Leaked dummy units point to just two rear cameras, a 48-megapixel wide sensor paired with a 48-megapixel ultrawide, meaning no dedicated zoom lens at all, a trade-off reportedly tied to keeping the device thin. That would leave the foldable with a less flexible camera system compared to Apple's standard flagships this year.

A Different Kind Of Screen

Gurman describes a two-screen setup: a compact 5.5-inch panel on the outside for quick, one-handed tasks, opening up to a considerably roomier 7.8-inch display inside once unfolded, essentially turning the phone into a small tablet whenever more screen real estate is needed.

Leaked dummy models suggest the unfolded shape will lean wider and more compact rather than tall, setting it apart from some rival foldables. Apple is also said to be working hard on minimising the crease where the display folds, with Gurman noting the company has come close to eliminating it entirely, aided by a liquid-metal hinge designed to hold up over years of repeated folding.

MagSafe Looks Set To Survive

MagSafe had been a genuine question mark, since fitting magnets into a foldable body adds real complexity around the hinge and internal layout. Gurman now believes it'll make the cut regardless. "All indications that I've heard are that MagSafe is in for this foldable phone. They were able to get it into the iPhone Air, and I don't see why they wouldn't be able to get it into the foldable," he told Tom's Guide.

A Different Button Layout

Leaked dummy units point to an unusual control layout, with the volume rocker relocated up near the top of the phone rather than its usual spot along the middle of the side, and shifted slightly toward the right edge specifically, leaving the left side mostly bare.

One theory tied to this rearrangement involves internal component placement: an earlier leak claimed Apple may be positioning the motherboard on the phone's right side, a layout choice that could help keep wiring away from the folding display itself rather than having to route it across the hinge. There's also unconfirmed speculation that the action button could be dropped entirely.

eSIM Only, And Possibly No mmWave

In line with Apple's broader shift away from physical SIM cards, both Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested the foldable could launch as an eSIM-only device. It may also skip mmWave 5G support if Apple uses its in-house C2 modem, which is rumoured to lack that capability, unlike the Qualcomm hardware still expected to power US versions of the iPhone 18 Pro models, where mmWave remains relevant due to American carrier networks.

ALSO READ: Seven Years A Niche: How Apple's Foldable iPhone Launch Could Be An Inflection Point

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.