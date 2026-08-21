Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Tech, Waaree Energies, HCL Tech, Persistent Systems, Nykaa, Bosch — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bosch Ltd.? Should you hold shares Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) of at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Technologies Ltd.?

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Nandish Shah, AVP– PCG Research & Advisory, (Fundamental) Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 814.55)

Nandish: Sell

Won't recommend for longer-terms even at CMP.

Have sell rating on Tata Technologies.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,702.90)

Somil: Avoid

Stock is in the downtrend and don't expect it to bounce back.

Stay away for now and wait for breakout above Rs 2,900-2,950 levels.

On the downside expect stock to go below Rs 2,430- 2400.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,314.10)

Somil: Hold

View in medium term is positive.

Expecting a little bit of stock correction.

Positive on the stock with a target of Rs 1500 levels.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) (CMP: Rs 330.15)

Somil: Hold, Can buy on declines

Positive on Nykaa. Stock has been consolidating for long.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 312.

Keep a target of Rs 350. Can buy on declines also.

Persistent Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,647.00)

Nandish: Buy

We have a buy rating with price target of Rs 6,400.

With earnings growth, stock is expected to grow above 20% in two years.

Bosch Ltd. (CMP: Rs 48,305.00)

Somil: Don't add at CMP.

View is still positive but not the right time to re-enter at CMP

Target on the upside would be at least more than Rs 51,000.

Short-term trading is not suggested. Medium term is fine.

Keep a stop loss of Rs 46,750.

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 470.80)

Nandish: Buy

Buy with a price target of Rs 450

Stock is also a good hold at current market price.



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