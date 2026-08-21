Century Plyboards Can Outperform Peers, Says HDFC Securities; Maintains 'Buy' — Check Target Price

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HDFC Securities Report

HDFC Securities maintained its 'Buy' rating on Century Plyboards India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 990, citing strong demand, market share gains, capacity expansion and robust earnings growth prospects despite near-term margin pressure from higher advertising spends.

The brokerage highlights that it likes Century's strong franchise (pan-India distribution, aggressive marketing, and a wide range of SKUs) and leadership presence in most wood panel segments.

The company is consistently demonstrating strong execution across segments and gaining market share. With meaningful incremental plywood capacity coming onstream, HDFC Securities expects Century to continue outperforming peers and further consolidate its market‑leading position.

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The brokerage models a healthy revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15/23/30% over FY26–29E.

Considering the expected increase in advertisement spending, the brokerage has trimmed its FY27E APAT by 4%, while maintaining its FY28/29E estimates.

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