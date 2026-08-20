Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, Zaggle Prepaid, Vedanta, Balrampur Chini, Azad Engineering — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Coforge Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Vedanta Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd.

Jatin Gedia, VP – Technical Research, Teji Mandi and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit showMarket experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,879.00)

Jatin: Hold

Positive view on Coforge and overall IT sector.

Today, the stock has seen breakout above the two-week consolidation.

Upmove likely to continue; Rs 1,980 is the upside target

Support is placed at Rs 1,770.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 198.52)

Astha: Hold

Positive view for five years.

Ace investor's (Vijay Kedia) entry makes attractive entry to deploy funds.

One should hold with immediate target can be set Rs 220-230 levels.

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP: Rs 268.15)

Astha: Hold

Long-term view is positive as there is traction in the metal space.

Company gives good dividend so investors like it.

Hold for long-term. Can average also but not at the CMP.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. (CMP: Rs 778.00)

Astha: Buy on dips

Strong jump seen in today's trade.

Not just Balrampur Chini but all sugar stocks are rising due to rise in domestic sugar prices.

Balrampur Chini has very string distillery capacity, ethanol is positive for them.

PLA project may work for Balrampur Chini.

Can enter at lower levels at Rs 700.

Azad Engineering Ltd (CMP: Rs 2,771.00)

Jatin: Buy

Stock is in uptrend. Immediate resistance is at Rs 3,000

The crucial support is placed at Rs 2,680 on the downside.

Any intraday or pullback towards its short-term averages should be considered as buying opportunity.

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