Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon, Tata Motors PV, Biocon, Jio Financial, Power Grid Corp And Anant Raj — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Biocon Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Suzlon Energy Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Power Grid Corp. Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Rahul Sharma, director and head of technical and derivatives research at JM Financial provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Biocon (CMP: Rs 434.60)

Doshi: Sell

Is struggling a little bit.

Already heavy debt, US FDA issues,R&D expenses on the higher side.

Generic pricing pressure is there.

In the future, biosimilar growth wil be there, still the margins are not going up.

Better to exist the stock and go to other pharmaceutical companies.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 236.59)

Doshi: Hold

Stock will come up.

Scaling rapidly.

Valuation is on higher side, but all these segments will give profitability in the future.

Hold for long term.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 52.42)

Sharma: Buy On Dips

Stock has taken a beating.

Trading close to crucial support of Rs 50.

It should see a bounceback from around Rs 50 odd levels.

Keep stoploss at Rs 49.5.

If the bounceback happens, first target is at Rs 58-Rs 60 on the upside.

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Power Grid Corp. (CMP: Rs 10.57)

Sharma: Hold

Power stocks have taken a backseat after outset of monsoon.

Pretty much sideways with support at Rs 278.

Resistance at Rs 287.

Literally no man's land.

If it crosses resistance, might see targets at Rs 294.

Keep stoploss at Rs 278 in case of long positions.

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 573.20)

Sharma: Buy

Buy for a target of Rs 625.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 333)

Sharma: Sell

Exit the counter.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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