Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon, PVR Inox, IRFC, NCC And Fortis Healthcare — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? Should you hold shares of PVR Indox Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Railway Finance Corp. Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of NCC Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Himanshu Gupta, head of research, Retail Broking, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 58.44)

Gedia: Buy

Has a better technical structure.

Trend is positive, broken out of sideways consolidation.

Go with the stock.

PVR Inox (CMP: Rs 956.70)

Gedia: Hold

Would suggest a hold.

Post this runup, there has been slight consolidation on weekly charts.

At this point of time, would suggest a hold.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (CMP: Rs 200.54)

Gedia: Hold

Expecting a move towards Rs 215-Rs 218 on the upside.

Would suggest continuing to hold.

Trailing stoploss of Rs 292, target of Rs 215.

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Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 958.75)

Gedia: Hold

Hospital companies are looking good.

Would suggest to hold on from current levels.

Keep stoploss of Rs 920 for the trade.

Expecting levels of Rs 1,020-Rs 1,030.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 100.13)

Gupta: Hold

Continue to hold.

Entire basket yet to perform.

Expect Rs 110- Rs 115 targets.

NCC (CMP: Rs 154.98)

Gedia: Buy

Average at current levels.

Expecting Rs 175 on the upside.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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