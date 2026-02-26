Buy, Sell Or Hold: State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, ITC, IRFC And Wipro — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Motilal Oswall Financial Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ITC Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Girish Sodani, co-founder of Ensure Capital and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Motilal Oswaal Financial Services (CMP: Rs. 733.35)

Mishra: Hold

We are seeing the recovery attempt the stock experienced.

Could not reclaim the long-term averages.

Indicates positive pain enough.

In case the stock fails to hold Rs. 710.

Correction can go up to Rs 650 levels.

Hold with stoploss of Rs. 710.

First hurdle in case of recovery is Rs. 775 and the next one is Rs. 820.

Coforge (CMP: Rs. 1,212.9)

Sodani: Hold

The company fundamentals were good.

Better performance with margins, healthy order book.

Hold and wait for Rs. 1,150 and Rs. 1,175.

Can accumulate at Rs. 1,150.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs. 907.6)

Mishra: Avoid

Focus more on PSU banks.

Axis and Kotak is better placed.

Counter is trading southwards.

Avoid any fresh buying.

ITC (CMP: Rs. 319.75)

Mishra: Avoid

Don't buy the counter.

Prefer Colgate.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs. 104.56)

Sodani: Buy/Sell

Very negative thoughts for the long term.

Reduce your positions in the near time frame.

Reduce at Rs. 112 - Rs. 115 levels.

Not looking at something that can be built up in the next one and a half year time frame.

Avoid averaging.

Wipro (CMP: Rs. 201.92)

Sodani: Hold

Hold your positions.

Wait for some upside.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs. 405.7)

Mishra: Hold

Hold the stock.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs. 1,200.1)

Sodani: Hold

Hold the counter.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

