Buy, Sell Or Hold: Oil India, GAIL, Urban Company, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Waaree Energies, CCI, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of GAIL (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Oil India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Container Corporation of India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Oil India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 468.05)

Gaurang: Hold With Caution

Bounce in sector is due to crude oil prices.

Crude oil prices can crash 5-10-15% after de-escalation of Middle East war.

Stock remains positive.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 458.45)

Vaishali: Average out

Very good corrective move in the stock.

Rs 430-440 should be bottoming out levels.

Average out stock.

Gail (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 149.29)

Gaurang: Buy

Stock correction gives huge opportunity.

Buy in staggered manner.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 386.55)

Vaishali: Buy

Stock showing signs of revival.

Can hold or average out at Rs 360

Stock can go towards Rs 440-450.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 477.55)

Vaishali: Buy

Metal index has sustained and held on despite market volatility.

Sector is strong. Good corrective move in stock.

Start accumulating at Rs 460-470 which is a good support band.

REC Limited (CMP: Rs 343.60)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock is at make or break level.

Keep a stock loss of Rs 320.

Stock has potential to go upto Rs 380 levels.

Lupin Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,308.10)

Gaurang: Hold

Stock is one of the better performing in recent times.

Positive coverage on fundamental side.

Company has done well on exports.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. (CMP: Rs 291.80)

Vaishali: Hold

Better to wait for confirmation on reversal.

Negative bias on the stock.

Keep a stop loss of Rs 250, add more at Rs 320.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: 1,865.20)

Gaurang: Buy

Bharti Airtel corrected due to non-core businesses they are planning to do.

Stock can be long-term investment.

Good level to average, can also make fresh investment.

Urban Company Ltd. (CMP: 124.78)

Vaishali: Buy

First candle with good volume, positive view.

Stock is coming elevation with support levels.

Rs 110 should be near-term support to start buying the stock.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,985.20)

Gaurang: Buy

Positive coverage on Waaree Energies.

Government push will benefit the sector.

Stock will benefit in long-term.



Rapid Fire With Vaishali Parekh And Gaurang Shah

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. - Positive on sector

Yes Bank Ltd. - Hold

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Hold

Britannia Industries Ltd. - Do a SIP

Bata India Ltd. - Hold

Bharat Electronics Ltd. - Hold

REC Limited - Hold

Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd. - Hold

Vedanta Ltd. - Hold

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) - Buy

National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) - Hold

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) - Hold

Eternal Ltd. - Buy



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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