Buy, Sell Or Hold: NSDL, HUL, BEL, Kalyan Jewellers And Avenue Supermarts — Ask Profit

Should you stay invested in Ashok Leyland after the recent recovery?

Is SBI still worth holding after its sharp rally?

Is Bajaj Finance likely to recover losses in the next six months?

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, and Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst at catapan.in, shared their views on these and other investor queries on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ashok Leyland

Sharma: Hold

Stock is showing positive momentum.

A decisive breakout above Rs 180 is needed for further upside.

If breakout succeeds, Rs 190–195 levels possible.

Stop-loss suggested at Rs 165.

Investors are advised to continue holding their positions.

State Bank of India

Doshi: Buy / Hold

PSU banks continue to show strong operational performance.

SBI remains the best-placed contender among public sector banks.

Credit growth remains robust.

Quarterly performance expected to stay strong.

Long-term investors should stay invested and can add on dips.

Oracle Financial Services Software

Sharma: Hold

Stock has significantly outperformed the Nifty IT index recently.

Around 20% rally seen over the last one month.

Strong relative strength compared to peers.

Potential to move towards Rs 9,500 over the next 2–3 quarters.

Stop-loss advised at Rs 7,200 for risk management.

Bajaj Finance

Sharma: Hold

A 10–15% move over the next six months is achievable.

Stock is currently facing resistance near key moving averages.

Averaging suggested near Rs 960 levels.

Stop-loss recommended at Rs 860.

Investors with a six-month horizon can stay invested.

Jio Financial Services

Sharma: Sell / Switch

Stock has consistently underperformed since listing.

Multiple recovery attempts have failed.

Even if it rebounds, upside may be limited to Rs 260–270 range.

Switching to fundamentally stronger names advised.

Preferred alternatives: Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sharma: Buy / Hold

Early signs of upside reversal visible on charts.

A major resistance lies at the 200-day moving average (~Rs 237).

Sustained move above Rs 237 could trigger a rally towards Rs 260+.

Large order win improves visibility.

Suitable for investors with a 3–6 month horizon.

Kalyan Jewellers

Sharma: Hold / Partial Profit Booking

Strong quarterly performance, but charts are not fully supportive yet.

Near-term resistance seen at Rs 450–460 zone.

Partial profit booking advised near higher levels.

Switching to Thangamayil Jewellery suggested as a better alternative on charts.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and not that of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before making any investment decision.

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