Buy, Sell Or Hold: MRPL, HCLTech, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan, Tata Consumer — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. at an attractive price?

Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst, Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt. Ltd and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (CMP: Rs 186.38)

Jain: Hold

Consolidating in a range for the last one and a half months.

Near-term trend remains sideways.

Resistance at Rs 210, Support at Rs 175.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,203.2)

Asher: Wait And Watch

Quite some time since any meaningful disruption.

Impacting the sector as a whole on a domestic level.

Wait and watch before making a meaningful entry into the sector.

Jubilant Foodworks (CMP: Rs 491.95)

Asher: Buy

Results not meeting expectations.

Input costs have been going up, competitve headwinds are there.

Manangement is capable enough, still remain confident.

Good time to enter from a long term perspective.

Titan Company (CMP: Rs 4,410)

Asher: Hold

Hold the stock.

JB Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 2,005.8)

jain: Buy

Can buy at current levels, with room to add with dip towards Rs 1,900.

Seems to be an uptrend, despite some correction.

Tata Consumer Products (CMP: Rs 1,174)

Asher: Hold

Hold the stock

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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