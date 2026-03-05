Buy, Sell Or Hold: Motilal Oswal, RVNL, Wipro, Infosys, L&T And ONGC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Wipro Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at The Streets and Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research – investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (CMP: Rs 705.55)

Rambhia: Hold

Negative trend in short term to medium trend.

Hold for now.

Don't average out the losing counters.

If the counter manages to go up to Rs 730-735, then one can add more.

Keep a stop loss at Rs 690.

RVNL (CMP: Rs 282.05)

Rambhia: Sell

The stock was decisively holding on to the Rs 300 mark.

If the stock reclaims Rs 300, then it would be advisable to wait and watch until it crosses the Rs 305 mark.

Wipro (CMP: Rs 195.55)

Solanki: Hold

There are definitely concerns in the near term.

Overall space has taken note of emerging challenges.

Started investing in AI development.

There may not be an immediate upside.

Definitely hold from medium to long-term perspective.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,307.40)

Rambhia: Hold

Absolutely continue to hold.

Very comfortable with the counter.

Keep the support level of Rs 1,275, which can also act as stoploss.

Can buy at these levels as well.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,882.60)

Solanki: Hold

Company may face some challenges in the short term.

If you look at the longer term view, the company should be able to face the challenges and come out on top.

Will face challenges for two to three quarters.

If you can't bear that pain, you can switch.

Otherwise hold.

ONGC (CMP: Rs 276.95)

Solanki: Hold

Continue to hold on to the stock.

Oil prices should continue to remain upwards.

Markets might be thinking at this point that rising oil prices won't be sustainable for a quarter or so.

When the war ends crude prices may fall.

The longer crude price remains higher, exploration companies will get some benefits.

Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 641.95)

Rambhia: Hold

During 2023-24, this stock went up to Rs 2,000, but now it has gone down to Rs 650.

No sign of slowing down correction.

Cautious sign if counter is below Rs 650 by Friday.

Wait for the counter to consolidate and initiate a fresh entry instead of averaging.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (CMP: Rs 7,715)

Rambhia: Buy

The stock is at the support level.

Can add at stoploss of Rs 7,400.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

