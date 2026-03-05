Stock Picks Today, March 5: L&T, Coal India, Sun Pharma, India Trucking Cycle And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on L&T, Coal India, Sun Pharma, India Trucking Cycle and several other companies on Thursday.

ICICI Securities on Shadowfax Tech

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 175

Delivering value: Market share gain-led re-rating in the medium term

Market share gains in E-commerce shipments

Continued network expansion and D2C to drive next phase

Hyperlocal - the next structural growth engine

Operating leverage-led structural margin expansion

Additional optionality through infrastructure leverage

Asset-light, selective asset control drive structural RoCE advantage

Citi on Coal India

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 415

Adding Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch

Higher international coal prices should be positive for Coal India

See potentially higher e-auction prices

30% discount to spot import parity prices suggests e-auction price at Rs 3,000/t Vs Rs 2,435/t in Q3

Estimate every Rs 100/t change in e-auction prices impacts EPS by approximate 2%

Jefferies on L&T

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,715.

Quantifying sensitivity of potential impact.

Global E&C companies with ME exposure, incl. L&T, are down between 10-24% since the Iran-US-Israel conflict began.

37% of L&T's order book is from ME, with Saudi at a lion's share of 75%+

A month of no work would likely impact FY26E EPS by 6-8%.

L&T should recover most of the share price losses between order flow growth, margin stability and 5-year strategy plan that is due to be unveiled in May 2026.

Jefferies on India Energy

Base case is a short blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

India receives 50%/30% of its crude/LNG via the Strait.

OMCs are most impacted with HPCL > IOCL > BPCL.

ONGC's consol EPS declines with rising crude due to HPCL stake.

Reliance is a marginal beneficiary of higher GRM if windfall tax is not reimposed.

Stoppage of Qatar's LNG production hurts Petronet LNG > Gujarat Gas > IGL and MGL.

GAIL's gas transmission volumes are negatively impacted, but trading margins could rise.

BofA on India Trucking Cycle

Trucks on an overdrive.

Industry structure in sweet spot.

Regulatory framework for truck industry too is well calibrated.

Exports, Buses and LCVs structural growth layers.

Reiterate Buy on Tata Motors CV (Top pick) and Ashok Leyland.

Industry up cycle has just begun; see case for earnings upgrades as well valuation overshoot.

BofA on AB Capital

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 380

Poised for broad-based growth and profitability improvement

Well-positioned for strong growth in lending book

Sustained momentum in AMC/Insurance businesses

RoA guidance of 2.5%/2-2.2% for NBFC/HFC

Jefferies on Insurance

Transition to Ind AS: P&L May Change and CSM to be Closer to VNB & VIF

Indian life insurerssurprised by advancement of timing and may ask for original time of Apr-27 instead of Apr-26

P&L/ BS will change materially, but CSM will be closer to DCF-based nos like IF, EV & VNB

Paper clarifies on aspects for Par-products

Solvency Capital will be taken separately

Can release capital for larger players, but draw down for aggressive players

Kotak on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Add with TP of Rs 1,110.

Looking beyond quarters.

Market seems to focus on near-term variables.

Leveraging Fin-AI for meeting long-range plans.

Remain assertive on Bajaj Finance's ability to sustain high growth and RoEs despite a large balance sheet.

HSBC on Metal and Cement

Middle East impact: Cost inflation for cement.

No impact on coal or India aluminum; some disruption to steel.

Coal price increase should drive pet coke higher.

Cement prices need to rise by 4-5% in April-May to counter energy inflation.

India steel no direct impact; European steel costs to increase on higher gas costs.

Aluminum is most impacted if Middle East disruption continues; alumina could move lower.

UBS India Strategy - Hartmut Issel

Maintain an Attractive rating for Indian equities, on back of robust macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive policy support.

Government has front-loaded growth measures.

Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates and added liquidity to the system.

Expect these actions to keep GDP growth near its trend pace.

Medium-term outlook remains constructive.

Expect single-digit EPS growth for Nifty for FY26, accelerating to double-digit growth in FY27 and FY28.

Added HPCL and IndiGo to portfolio and removed SBI Cards.

JPMorgan on Ports

Adani Ports – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 1,944.

JSW Infra – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 310.

Sailing on structural growth.

Structural growth anchored by trade growth and policy support.

High entry barriers and structural pricing power.

Efficiency gains and modal shift are additional catalysts.

Adani Ports: Scale and diversification drive growth.

JSW Infra: Strong growth backed by execution track-record of JSW group.

Goldman Sachs on Lupin

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2,275.

Management guided for US business revenues to exceed US$1bn next year.

Growth driven by momentum in complex products like injectables and biosimilars.

At least five launches targeted over the next five years.

Lupin is positioned to benefit from GLP-1 launches.

Goldman Sachs on Sun Pharma

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,550.

Innovative Medicines Remain a Key Growth Driver.

Emerging Markets and ROW – Sustained Outperformance+

Focus remains on profitable growth.

In M&A, EPS accretion is not a near-term requirement; long-term value creation is prioritised.

UBS on IT Sector

4% depreciation of INR could translate into a 12-21% uplift in EPS across companies.

13% depreciation in the rupee could drive a materially larger 30-45% EPS uplift.

This is assuming everything else remains the same.

Jefferies on Biocon

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 360.

Met the mgmt. of Biocon; following are key takeaways –

Deleveraged and strengthened B/S, major investments in capex, and infra largely complete across the Biocon Group.

Strong pipeline in biosimilars, insulins, GLPs, and complex generic.

Focus on improving Ebitda margins and FCF generation.

Confident of overcoming growing competition in the biosimilar market, due to vertically integrated and global scale of operations.

UBS on India Macro

Should oil prices rise no higher than $80, the inflation impulse would appear manageable.

Impact of rising oil prices would be more pronounced on the goods trade deficit and would put further pressure on the rupee.

Elevated oil prices for longer could push USDINR towards 95 by Q2.

If Middle East tensions de-escalate over the next few days, USDINR could edge back towards 90.

$10/bbl average increase in global crude prices would widen India's CAD by 0.4% of GDP.

10% change in crude oil prices could impact CPI inflation by around 30 bps if the government were to pass the full increase on to consumers.

10% increase in average crude oil prices would pull down GDP growth by 15 bps, if fuel costs are passed on to consumers.

JPMorgan on Coal India

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 397.

Stock seeing relative outperformance driven by expectations of higher e-auction prices

Sensitivity: every 10% increase in e-auction premium for COAL increases fair value by 2-2.5%

Apart from the e-auction tailwind, fundamentals are not yet looking strong for Coal India.

