Stock Picks Today, March 5: L&T, Coal India, Sun Pharma, India Trucking Cycle And More On Brokerages' Radar

Picture used for representational purpose only.Photo: Unsplash
A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on L&T, Coal India, Sun Pharma, India Trucking Cycle and several other companies on Thursday.
ICICI Securities on Shadowfax Tech
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 175
- Delivering value: Market share gain-led re-rating in the medium term
- Market share gains in E-commerce shipments
- Continued network expansion and D2C to drive next phase
- Hyperlocal - the next structural growth engine
- Operating leverage-led structural margin expansion
- Additional optionality through infrastructure leverage
- Asset-light, selective asset control drive structural RoCE advantage
Citi on Coal India
- Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 415
- Adding Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch
- Higher international coal prices should be positive for Coal India
- See potentially higher e-auction prices
- 30% discount to spot import parity prices suggests e-auction price at Rs 3,000/t Vs Rs 2,435/t in Q3
- Estimate every Rs 100/t change in e-auction prices impacts EPS by approximate 2%
Jefferies on L&T
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,715.
- Quantifying sensitivity of potential impact.
- Global E&C companies with ME exposure, incl. L&T, are down between 10-24% since the Iran-US-Israel conflict began.
- 37% of L&T's order book is from ME, with Saudi at a lion's share of 75%+
- A month of no work would likely impact FY26E EPS by 6-8%.
- L&T should recover most of the share price losses between order flow growth, margin stability and 5-year strategy plan that is due to be unveiled in May 2026.
ALSO READ: L&T Shares Tumble 7% Amid Middle East Conflict — Is This The Right Time To Buy?
Jefferies on India Energy
- Base case is a short blockade of Strait of Hormuz.
- India receives 50%/30% of its crude/LNG via the Strait.
- OMCs are most impacted with HPCL > IOCL > BPCL.
- ONGC's consol EPS declines with rising crude due to HPCL stake.
- Reliance is a marginal beneficiary of higher GRM if windfall tax is not reimposed.
- Stoppage of Qatar's LNG production hurts Petronet LNG > Gujarat Gas > IGL and MGL.
- GAIL's gas transmission volumes are negatively impacted, but trading margins could rise.
BofA on India Trucking Cycle
- Trucks on an overdrive.
- Industry structure in sweet spot.
- Regulatory framework for truck industry too is well calibrated.
- Exports, Buses and LCVs structural growth layers.
- Reiterate Buy on Tata Motors CV (Top pick) and Ashok Leyland.
- Industry up cycle has just begun; see case for earnings upgrades as well valuation overshoot.
BofA on AB Capital
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 380
- Poised for broad-based growth and profitability improvement
- Well-positioned for strong growth in lending book
- Sustained momentum in AMC/Insurance businesses
- RoA guidance of 2.5%/2-2.2% for NBFC/HFC
Jefferies on Insurance
- Transition to Ind AS: P&L May Change and CSM to be Closer to VNB & VIF
- Indian life insurerssurprised by advancement of timing and may ask for original time of Apr-27 instead of Apr-26
- P&L/ BS will change materially, but CSM will be closer to DCF-based nos like IF, EV & VNB
- Paper clarifies on aspects for Par-products
- Solvency Capital will be taken separately
- Can release capital for larger players, but draw down for aggressive players
Kotak on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Add with TP of Rs 1,110.
- Looking beyond quarters.
- Market seems to focus on near-term variables.
- Leveraging Fin-AI for meeting long-range plans.
- Remain assertive on Bajaj Finance's ability to sustain high growth and RoEs despite a large balance sheet.
HSBC on Metal and Cement
- Middle East impact: Cost inflation for cement.
- No impact on coal or India aluminum; some disruption to steel.
- Coal price increase should drive pet coke higher.
- Cement prices need to rise by 4-5% in April-May to counter energy inflation.
- India steel no direct impact; European steel costs to increase on higher gas costs.
- Aluminum is most impacted if Middle East disruption continues; alumina could move lower.
UBS India Strategy - Hartmut Issel
- Maintain an Attractive rating for Indian equities, on back of robust macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive policy support.
- Government has front-loaded growth measures.
- Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates and added liquidity to the system.
- Expect these actions to keep GDP growth near its trend pace.
- Medium-term outlook remains constructive.
- Expect single-digit EPS growth for Nifty for FY26, accelerating to double-digit growth in FY27 and FY28.
- Added HPCL and IndiGo to portfolio and removed SBI Cards.
JPMorgan on Ports
- Adani Ports – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 1,944.
- JSW Infra – Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 310.
- Sailing on structural growth.
- Structural growth anchored by trade growth and policy support.
- High entry barriers and structural pricing power.
- Efficiency gains and modal shift are additional catalysts.
- Adani Ports: Scale and diversification drive growth.
- JSW Infra: Strong growth backed by execution track-record of JSW group.
Goldman Sachs on Lupin
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2,275.
- Management guided for US business revenues to exceed US$1bn next year.
- Growth driven by momentum in complex products like injectables and biosimilars.
- At least five launches targeted over the next five years.
- Lupin is positioned to benefit from GLP-1 launches.
Goldman Sachs on Sun Pharma
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,550.
- Innovative Medicines Remain a Key Growth Driver.
- Emerging Markets and ROW – Sustained Outperformance+
- Focus remains on profitable growth.
- In M&A, EPS accretion is not a near-term requirement; long-term value creation is prioritised.
UBS on IT Sector
- 4% depreciation of INR could translate into a 12-21% uplift in EPS across companies.
- 13% depreciation in the rupee could drive a materially larger 30-45% EPS uplift.
- This is assuming everything else remains the same.
Jefferies on Biocon
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 360.
- Met the mgmt. of Biocon; following are key takeaways –
- Deleveraged and strengthened B/S, major investments in capex, and infra largely complete across the Biocon Group.
- Strong pipeline in biosimilars, insulins, GLPs, and complex generic.
- Focus on improving Ebitda margins and FCF generation.
- Confident of overcoming growing competition in the biosimilar market, due to vertically integrated and global scale of operations.
UBS on India Macro
- Should oil prices rise no higher than $80, the inflation impulse would appear manageable.
- Impact of rising oil prices would be more pronounced on the goods trade deficit and would put further pressure on the rupee.
- Elevated oil prices for longer could push USDINR towards 95 by Q2.
- If Middle East tensions de-escalate over the next few days, USDINR could edge back towards 90.
- $10/bbl average increase in global crude prices would widen India's CAD by 0.4% of GDP.
- 10% change in crude oil prices could impact CPI inflation by around 30 bps if the government were to pass the full increase on to consumers.
- 10% increase in average crude oil prices would pull down GDP growth by 15 bps, if fuel costs are passed on to consumers.
JPMorgan on Coal India
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 397.
- Stock seeing relative outperformance driven by expectations of higher e-auction prices
- Sensitivity: every 10% increase in e-auction premium for COAL increases fair value by 2-2.5%
- Apart from the e-auction tailwind, fundamentals are not yet looking strong for Coal India.
ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma And More | March 5, 2026
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.