Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, Cipla, Shriram Finance, Antony Waste, IDBI Bank — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kaynes Tech, Cipla, Shriram Finance, Antony Waste, IDBI Bank — Ask Profit

Analysts also provided insights on the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corp.

23 Dec 2025, 08:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Swati Hotkar of Nirmal Bang and Aastha Jain of HEM Securities, provided insights on these investor queries (Image: Microsoft Copilot)
Should you add shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd? Should you hold shares of Cipla Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Railway Finance Corp.'s stock at an attractive price?

Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, and Aastha Jain, senior research analyst at HEM Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kaynes Technology India (CMP: Rs 4,140)

Asatha: Hold

  • There was some clarification from the management regarding the disclosures.

  • The company is getting traction in their space as it is one of the fastest going EMS players.

  • Fundamentals seem to be good; the only issue is the latest developments that have happened.

  • Instead of making an entry now, wait for the results.

Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,500.7)

Asatha: Buy

  • Positive on pharma as a sector; this is a buy and hold rating.

  • The counter is well placed in the pharma space; fundamentals seem to be strong.

  • This is due to their product portfolio in the chronic and generic products.

  • Their financial results have also been really good.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 957)

Asatha: Buy

  • My understanding is that whatever capital support given will help the company.

  • Another positive for the company is the industry at which it is operating; we are seeing an interest cut environment so it's a positive stance.

  • We also see the positive sentiment going forward.

Antony Waste Handling Cell (CMP: Rs 537)

Asatha: Hold

  • The IPO came a while ago; what we have seen is that the stock has corrected a lot.

  • Even at the current levels, I don't think these are good levels to enter.

  • We need to see how the Q3 results pan out. I would say let the stock correct and then one can enter or wait for the results.

  • In case the financial results are positive, then one can consider entering then.

Indian Railway Finance Corp (CMP: Rs 121)

Asatha: Hold

  • The one-to-two-year outlook is looking good, and one can continue holding this.

  • The railway stocks will be in the limelight ahead of elections and any positive news flow from the budget will be a positive for the stock.

  • Looking good to us and one can continue holding.

IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 100)

Swati: Hold

  • We are positive on the counter, and we are expecting a breakout.

  • Watch for some more time and one can hold on to the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

