Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Shriram Finance, REC And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy REC Limited stock at an attractive price?

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,281)

Gaurav: Hold

Stock is underperforming, just like defence stocks.

Take a stop at Rs 1,200 and then hold your position.

Some consolidation may happen around that level.

Possibility that a U-turn can be seen from these levels.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 753.75)

Saurabh: Buy in staggered manner

With regards to Chairman's resignation, there has been a lot of clarifications.

Investors should not be nervous.

Market is unknown because of fall in good stocks.

Wait till Bank declares Earnings and guidance for next fiscal year.

REC Limited (CMP: Rs 314.55)

Saurabh: Hold

REC is merging into Power Finance Corporation (PFC),

Valuations have corrected a lot.

Loan disbursement for last nine months is good.

Can Hold in long term and change from REC to PFC.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,925.00)

Gaurav: Wait

More down side is possible.

Stock will come down to Rs 3,800 level very close.

Let the stock consolidate or else further slide can be seen.

Rapid Fire With Gaurav Sharma and Saurabh Jain

ITC Hotels Ltd. - Avoid, do not average

Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Avoid

Shriram Finance Ltd. Accumulate

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) - Better to exit

South Indian Bank Ltd. Sell

Bharat Electronics Ltd. - Hold

Canara Bank Ltd. - Buy

MRF Ltd. - Avoid

Tata Power Company Ltd. - Hold

Wockhardt Ltd. - Hold

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Sell

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. - Sell

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) - Sell

Wipro Ltd. - Sell

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI, DLF, Ashok Leyland And Mahindra & Mahindra — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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