Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Shriram Finance, REC And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy REC Limited stock at an attractive price?
Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,281)
Gaurav: Hold
- Stock is underperforming, just like defence stocks.
- Take a stop at Rs 1,200 and then hold your position.
- Some consolidation may happen around that level.
- Possibility that a U-turn can be seen from these levels.
HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 753.75)
Saurabh: Buy in staggered manner
- With regards to Chairman's resignation, there has been a lot of clarifications.
- Investors should not be nervous.
- Market is unknown because of fall in good stocks.
- Wait till Bank declares Earnings and guidance for next fiscal year.
REC Limited (CMP: Rs 314.55)
Saurabh: Hold
- REC is merging into Power Finance Corporation (PFC),
- Valuations have corrected a lot.
- Loan disbursement for last nine months is good.
- Can Hold in long term and change from REC to PFC.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,925.00)
Gaurav: Wait
- More down side is possible.
- Stock will come down to Rs 3,800 level very close.
- Let the stock consolidate or else further slide can be seen.
Rapid Fire With Gaurav Sharma and Saurabh Jain
- ITC Hotels Ltd. - Avoid, do not average
- Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Avoid
- Shriram Finance Ltd. Accumulate
- Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) - Better to exit
- South Indian Bank Ltd. Sell
- Bharat Electronics Ltd. - Hold
- Canara Bank Ltd. - Buy
- MRF Ltd. - Avoid
- Tata Power Company Ltd. - Hold
- Wockhardt Ltd. - Hold
- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. - Sell
- HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. - Sell
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) - Sell
- Wipro Ltd. - Sell
ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI, DLF, Ashok Leyland And Mahindra & Mahindra — Ask Profit
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