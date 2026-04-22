Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCL Tech, TARIL, ICICI Bank, Doms, Emcure Pharma, Bharat Coking, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ICICI Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Doms Industries Ltd. stock?
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Mahesh Ojha, VP Research , Business Development, KC Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,284.30)
Mahesh: Sell
- Numbers are below estimate and are disappointing.
- Some upside can be expected from valuations.
- Not bullish on HCL Tech.
- Exit at any upside.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) (CMP: Rs 308.50)
Vaishali: Hold
- The Q4 results were not great for TARIL.
- Continue to, hold with the stop loss of Rs 280.
- The worst seems to be over and new round of momentum can be expected.
ICICI Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,372.20)
Mahesh: Buy at current market price
- Numbers of ICICI are pretty.
- Hold for medium-longer term.
- Stock can even go to Rs 1650, 1700 levels can be achievable.
Doms Industries Ltd. (Rs 2,393.30)
Vaishali: Wait and watch
- Add only if stock goes above Rs 2,500.
- Stock is at resistance.
Aeroflex Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 306.30)
Mahesh: Hold
- Company is doing very well.
- Hold for 1-2 years.
- More upside is seen for longer term.
Piramal Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 153.70)
Vaishali: Hold
- Stock has seen signs of improvement.
- Stock can show a good bounce.
- Continue holding with stop loss of Rs 145.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36.00)
Mahesh: Hold
- Can average if the stock is showing Rs 32-34 range.
- For longer term, hold the stock.
Rapid Fire With Vaishali Parekh and Mahesh Ojha
- MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Wait and watch, enter at handsome downside
- Canara Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Welspun Corp Ltd. - Hold
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Hold
- Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Accumulate
- Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. - Hold
- Hindustan Copper Ltd.- Hold
- Anant Raj Ltd. - Hold
- PNC Infratech Ltd. - Hold
- HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Hold
- Voltamp Transformers Limited - Hold
- Kaynes Technology India Ltd. - Hold
- BEML Ltd. - Hold
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited - Hold
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. - Buy in staggered manner.
- Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold
- Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Hold
- Sai Parenteral's Ltd. - Hold
- Titan Company Ltd. - Hold
- Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Avoid
- Jindal Steel Ltd. - Hold, book partial profits
- NMDC Ltd. - Hold
- South Indian Bank Ltd. - Hold
- Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd. - Hold
- JSW Energy Ltd. - Hold
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