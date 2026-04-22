Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCL Tech, TARIL, ICICI Bank, Doms, Emcure Pharma, Bharat Coking, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy ICICI Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Doms Industries Ltd. stock?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Mahesh Ojha, VP Research , Business Development, KC Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,284.30)

Mahesh: Sell

Numbers are below estimate and are disappointing.

Some upside can be expected from valuations.

Not bullish on HCL Tech.

Exit at any upside.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) (CMP: Rs 308.50)

Vaishali: Hold

The Q4 results were not great for TARIL.

Continue to, hold with the stop loss of Rs 280.

The worst seems to be over and new round of momentum can be expected.

ICICI Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,372.20)

Mahesh: Buy at current market price

Numbers of ICICI are pretty.

Hold for medium-longer term.

Stock can even go to Rs 1650, 1700 levels can be achievable.

Doms Industries Ltd. (Rs 2,393.30)

Vaishali: Wait and watch

Add only if stock goes above Rs 2,500.

Stock is at resistance.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 306.30)

Mahesh: Hold

Company is doing very well.

Hold for 1-2 years.

More upside is seen for longer term.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 153.70)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock has seen signs of improvement.

Stock can show a good bounce.

Continue holding with stop loss of Rs 145.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36.00)

Mahesh: Hold

Can average if the stock is showing Rs 32-34 range.

For longer term, hold the stock.

Rapid Fire With Vaishali Parekh and Mahesh Ojha

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Wait and watch, enter at handsome downside

Canara Bank Ltd. - Hold

Welspun Corp Ltd. - Hold

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Hold

Bajaj Finance Ltd. - Accumulate

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. - Hold

Hindustan Copper Ltd.- Hold

Anant Raj Ltd. - Hold

PNC Infratech Ltd. - Hold

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Hold

Voltamp Transformers Limited - Hold

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. - Hold

BEML Ltd. - Hold

Godrej Consumer Products Limited - Hold

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. - Buy in staggered manner.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold

Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Hold

Sai Parenteral's Ltd. - Hold

Titan Company Ltd. - Hold

Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Avoid

Jindal Steel Ltd. - Hold, book partial profits

NMDC Ltd. - Hold

South Indian Bank Ltd. - Hold

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd. - Hold

JSW Energy Ltd. - Hold

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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