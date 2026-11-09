Buy, Sell Or Hold: Divi's Labs, Tata Power, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Industries, L&T And Shriram Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Power Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.?

Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. and Ninad Tamhanekar, AVP of Research,ICICI Securties, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 11,565.50)

Shah: Hold

Pharma is up and rolling, index at virtually its all-time high.

Maintained a positive stance on large cap, small cap and mid cap.

Have positive coverage.

Hold the stock.

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 360)

Shah: Buy

Add more for long term.

Entire sector looks quite attractive.

Can also look into Torrent Power, JSW Energy and NTPC.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 611)

Tamhanekar: Hold

Retracing 10-weeks corrective phase.

Indicating structural improvement.

Better to hold the stock, can get good upside.

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Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,324.4)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

Can buy the stock if possible.

Stay invested for long term.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 4,185)

Shah: Buy

Start buying.

Do a systematic investment plan.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 965)

Shah: Buy

Buy the stock.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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